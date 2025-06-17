CCI conducts preliminary probe into plaints against 3 qcom companies

In a first, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) against three quick commerce companies for allegedly indulging in anti-competitive practices, according to people in the know.

“The formal investigation by the director general investigations would be ordered based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry,” a person close to the development said.

This would be the first time that the competition regulator is looking into the conduct of quick commerce companies.

The Federation had complained against Bundl Technologies, Blink Commerce and Zepto