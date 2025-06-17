Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCI conducts preliminary probe into plaints against 3 qcom companies

CCI conducts preliminary probe into plaints against 3 qcom companies

The CCI had asked the distributor's body for details on relevant market share of each of the quick commerce players in the FMCG industry

In October last year, it had first written a letter to CCI over various issues the traditional supply chain is starting to face due to the rapid growth of quick commerce, which include the appointment of these platforms as direct distributors of FMCG items by several companies.

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

In a first, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) against three quick commerce companies for allegedly indulging in anti-competitive practices, according to people in the know.
 
“The formal investigation by the director general investigations would be ordered based on the findings of the preliminary inquiry,” a person close to the development said. 
 
This would be the first time that the competition regulator is looking into the conduct of quick commerce companies.
 
The Federation had complained against Bundl Technologies, Blink Commerce and Zepto
