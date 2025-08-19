Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Credgenics acquires Arrise to build full-stack collections platform

Credgenics acquires Arrise to build full-stack collections platform

Arrise was founded in 2019. It has a presence across more than 25 states through a network of over 5,000 professionals. It provides calling services in more than 13 languages

In 2023-24 (FY24), the platform managed over 98 million loan accounts worth more than $250 billion and facilitated over 1.7 billion omnichannel communications, serving over 150 financial institutions worldwide. Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Aug 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Credgenics, a debt collections technology platform, announced the acquisition of Arrise — a collection service provider — for an undisclosed amount, as the company targets combined annual revenue of ₹850 crore over the next three years.
 
This is part of the company’s CG Setu initiative. The initiative will have a field fleet of digitally empowered personnel with standard operating procedures. It acts as a bridge between borrowers and lenders.
 
Credgenics is expected to become a full-stack collections solutions provider with a pan-Indian presence. Its capabilities would include on-field operations across more than 18,000 pin codes, digital collections, voice bots, litigation,
