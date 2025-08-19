Credgenics acquires Arrise to build full-stack collections platform

Credgenics, a debt collections technology platform, announced the acquisition of Arrise — a collection service provider — for an undisclosed amount, as the company targets combined annual revenue of ₹850 crore over the next three years.

This is part of the company’s CG Setu initiative. The initiative will have a field fleet of digitally empowered personnel with standard operating procedures. It acts as a bridge between borrowers and lenders.

Credgenics is expected to become a full-stack collections solutions provider with a pan-Indian presence. Its capabilities would include on-field operations across more than 18,000 pin codes, digital collections, voice bots, litigation,