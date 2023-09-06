Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

A leading example is Byju's, a company that has come to epitomise the challenges facing this sector

edtech

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One sector that has been severely affected by the prevailing funding winter is the education technology (edtech) space, notably for companies operating in the K2-10 segment.

A leading example is Byju's, a company that has come to epitomise the challenges facing this sector. Despite the struggles that Byju's and similar firms are grappling with, there is an irrefutable need for both online and offline educational solutions to address India's widespread educational issues.

This assessment becomes even more poignant as the nation has just celebrated Teacher's Day, a day dedicated to the foundational role of educators in society. To offer a nuanced view on the prevailing dynamics, Peerzada Abrar dives into the intricate details of the events unfolding in the edtech sector.

As the industry struggles, it's essential to consider the broader funding landscape. Interestingly, India finds itself in a favourable position when it comes to unallocated funds or 'dry powder' held by venture capitalists (VCs).

According to industry insiders, early-stage investors are currently sitting on a massive $6 billion of unallocated capital.

Given this significant resource pool, the obvious question arises: what strategies are investors adopting in these turbulent times? To delve into this, Aryaman Gupta had an exclusive interview with Vinay Singh, co-founder and Partner at Fireside Ventures, to gain insights into their investment strategy.


Also Read

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

Funding into edtech sector plunges 48% in 2023 due to decreased demand

Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 crore

Captain Fresh raises $20 million for global expansion in Series C funding

Topics : EdTech Education ministry Technology Startups BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon