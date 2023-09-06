Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

One sector that has been severely affected by the prevailing funding winter is the education technology (edtech) space, notably for companies operating in the K2-10 segment.
A leading example is Byju's, a company that has come to epitomise the challenges facing this sector. Despite the struggles that Byju's and similar firms are grappling with, there is an irrefutable need for both online and offline educational solutions to address India's widespread educational issues.
This assessment becomes even more poignant as the nation has just celebrated Teacher's Day, a day dedicated to the foundational role of educators in society. To offer a nuanced view on the prevailing dynamics, Peerzada Abrar dives into the intricate details of the events unfolding in the edtech sector.
As the industry struggles, it's essential to consider the broader funding landscape. Interestingly, India finds itself in a favourable position when it comes to unallocated funds or 'dry powder' held by venture capitalists (VCs).
According to industry insiders, early-stage investors are currently sitting on a massive $6 billion of unallocated capital.
Given this significant resource pool, the obvious question arises: what strategies are investors adopting in these turbulent times? To delve into this, Aryaman Gupta had an exclusive interview with Vinay Singh, co-founder and Partner at Fireside Ventures, to gain insights into their investment strategy.
