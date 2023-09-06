Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

Also Read

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

VC investment in Indian startups declines by 76.4% YoY in H1 2023: Report

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

Funding into edtech sector plunges 48% in 2023 due to decreased demand

Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 crore