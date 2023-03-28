close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fintech start-up Nimbbl raises $3.5 mn to improve market presence

Company says more than 4,000 merchants use its one-click payment checkout solution

Peerzada Abrar Business Standard Bengaluru
Nimbbl Founders

Nimbbl Founders Amit(Left), Anurag(Right)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech start-up Nimbbl said on Tuesday it has raised $3.5 million in funding from Groww, a financial services platform, Sequoia Capital India and Global Founders Capital (GFC).
Nimbbl’s other investors include Amara VC, a American angel collective, Cred founder Kunal Shah, Pine Labs chief executive officer Amrish Rau, Jupiter founder Jitendra Gupta, Nium founder Prajit Nanu and former senior Mswipe executive Srinivas Rao.

The Mumbai firm was founded in October 2020 by former Citrus Pay and PayU executives Anurag Pandey and Amit Bansal. It helps businesses in increasing customers and revenues while reducing costs. Nimbbl, which has teams in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru, will use the funding from seed and pre-series A rounds to strengthen its product and market capabilities.
“Payment failures and checkout abandonment due to poor consumer experiences are key reasons for loss of revenue for businesses,” said Pandey, co-founder of Nimbbl. “Our technology enables merchants to personalise the checkout experience for their consumers resulting in 40 per cent higher payment initiations. This translates to over 6-8 per cent increase in revenues.”

More than 4,000 merchants use Nimbbl’s one-click checkout solution. offering customers a better experience on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL).
“With us, merchants of all sizes get an ecosystem to manage payments, offers, payment aggregators, and settlements through one dashboard,” said Bansal, another co-founder at Nimbbl.

Also Read

Sequoia's Surge unveils 8th cohort of 12 start-ups across India, SEA

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

How two RBI circulars could impact fundraising in fintech space going ahead

Indian fintech start-up funding fell 47% in 2022, says Tracxn report

India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding

HR tech start-up InCruiter partners with Taggd to speed up hiring


A report by BCG said recently that Indian digital payments will be worth $10 trillion by 2026, when two out of three transactions in the country will be done digitally. The total value of digital payments in 2021 was $3 trillion. Consumer payments to merchants and government as well as business-to-business payments will contribute about 40-45 per cent of this volume.
Topics : Fintech sector

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fintech start-up Nimbbl raises $3.5 mn to improve market presence

Nimbbl Founders
2 min read

First Solar, Avaada among winners of India's $2.4 billion green stimulus

Renewable energy
2 min read

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding
2 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read

Amid rising competition, Air India may reward talent with 8-10% salary hike

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

IPL, India Premier League, IPL rights, IPL TV, IPL viewership
3 min read

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon