HR tech start-up InCruiter partners with Taggd to speed up hiring

Company's product helps in conducting interviews and selecting talent for IT and non-IT roles

Aryaman Gupta Business Standard New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
InCruiter, the business-to-business HR technology start-up, has partnered with Taggd, a subsidiary of staffing firm PeopleStrong, to speed up hiring.
InCruiter equipped Taggd with its flagship product, an interview-as-a-service (IaaS) solution, to conduct interviews and select talent for various IT and non-IT roles. The start-up plans to launch the product in Dubai and the US.

“We have been working with Taggd for the past one and a half years. Using our platform, Taggd has conducted around 400 interviews a month on an average, which has bumped up to 900 interviews in the last one and a half months. This brings the total tally to around 8,000-10,000 interviews conducted using our product,” Anil Agarwal, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of InCruiter, told Business Standard.
Agarwal said that Taggd’s conversion rate increased from 10 out of 25 candidates being shortlisted to around 6 or 7 from 10.

“We are delighted to join hands with a leading Interview as a Service partner like InCruiter that has been doing a phenomenal job in this domain. Through IaaS, we have brought great talents to strengthen our existing teams and scale our operations to new heights,” said Devashish Sharma, Taggd’s president.
InCruiter works with more than 2,200 interviewers and 200 clients, which included Mahindra and Practo. Around 120 of these clients were brought in last year.

The firm recently raised Rs 1 crore as revenue-based financing from Recur Club, an alternative funding platform. InCruiter has put raising funds on the backburner until it completes its international forays. The bootstrapped company, Agarwal says, is profitable at the moment and in no rush to raise funds.
InCruiter provides pre-vetted candidates for companies to choose from. Based on the eligibility criteria for candidates. “Our system can also track if a candidate is appearing for an interview by proxy. It can even track whether the interviewee’s lips are matching what they say,” Agarwal said.

Last year, the company’s revenue and client base grew five fold.
First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 2:56 PM IST

