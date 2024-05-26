Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Flipkart to Swiggy: Valuations of top startups on path to recovery in 2024

After inflated valuations in 2022 and subsequent markdowns, the companies are on the path to recovery to keep their valuations realistic as they aim for profitability

startups
Premium

Flipkart has been leading as the most valuable e-commerce firm in the country.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
The valuations of India’s top e-commerce and consumer internet companies have witnessed rises and falls in the past few years due to various factors, ranging from winter funding to macroeconomic uncertainty and business loss. After inflated valuations in 2022 and subsequent markdowns, the companies are on the path to recovery to keep their valuations realistic as they aim for profitability.

India experienced a slowdown in the first quarter of 2024, with $1.6 billion raised in funding after continuous growth in the previous three quarters of 2023. While these figures are lower compared to the same period in 2021 and 2022, India
Topics : Flipkart Swiggy Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon