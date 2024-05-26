Flipkart to Swiggy: Valuations of top startups on path to recovery in 2024

Flipkart has been leading as the most valuable e-commerce firm in the country.

The valuations of India’s top e-commerce and consumer internet companies have witnessed rises and falls in the past few years due to various factors, ranging from winter funding to macroeconomic uncertainty and business loss. After inflated valuations in 2022 and subsequent markdowns, the companies are on the path to recovery to keep their valuations realistic as they aim for profitability.

India experienced a slowdown in the first quarter of 2024, with $1.6 billion raised in funding after continuous growth in the previous three quarters of 2023. While these figures are lower compared to the same period in 2021 and 2022, India