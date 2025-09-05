Friday, September 05, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy, Zomato stare at ₹500 cr tax bill as GST burden shifts to platforms

Swiggy, Zomato stare at ₹500 cr tax bill as GST burden shifts to platforms

Platforms must pay 18% GST on behalf of delivery workers, a move that could squeeze margins and raise consumer costs as growth slows

For instance, Zomato and Swiggy are poised to shoulder an additional GST burden of ₹180–200 crore annually each. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Peerzada AbrarUdisha Srivastav Bengaluru/New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Food delivery and quick commerce platforms face a new 18 per cent tax burden on delivery services after India’s GST Council ruled that marketplaces must pay the levy on behalf of previously exempt delivery workers, a move that threatens to squeeze profit margins and raise costs for consumers.
 
The September ruling shifts tax liability from unregistered gig workers to electronic commerce operators under existing tax law, effectively ending an exemption that had applied to low-value shipments and independent delivery partners across platforms, including food aggregators and local logistics services.
 
“As per the 56th GST Council meeting held on 3 September
