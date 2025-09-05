Swiggy, Zomato stare at ₹500 cr tax bill as GST burden shifts to platforms

Food delivery and quick commerce platforms face a new 18 per cent tax burden on delivery services after India’s GST Council ruled that marketplaces must pay the levy on behalf of previously exempt delivery workers, a move that threatens to squeeze profit margins and raise costs for consumers.

The September ruling shifts tax liability from unregistered gig workers to electronic commerce operators under existing tax law, effectively ending an exemption that had applied to low-value shipments and independent delivery partners across platforms, including food aggregators and local logistics services.

“As per the 56th GST Council meeting held on 3 September