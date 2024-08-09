E-commerce firms to create lakhs of seasonal jobs ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, India’s e-commerce industry is gearing up to hire in large numbers. The industry is expected to onboard 10 lakh gig workers and 2.5 lakh contractual staff, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

Industry leaders such as Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, as well as quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, are expected to create lakhs of jobs, according to industry sources. This comes on the back of an estimated 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season.

“Meesho aims to enable approximately 2.5 lakh seasonal job opportunities through its