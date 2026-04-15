GobbleCube secures $15 million to expand AI software for commerce

Launched in September 2024 by a former core team from Blinkit, the Gurugram-based company develops software to help brands manage visibility, marketing, supply chains, and strategy across digital marketplaces.

The capital will primarily be used for product development, advancing AI capabilities, and team expansion to strengthen GobbleCube’s global GTM motion. The company will also continue expanding its presence across digital marketplaces, where it already supports over 30 platforms across India, MENA, and LATAM, with plans to expand into the US, China, and Southeast Asia.

“We’ve created GobbleCube to help brands navigate the shift in digital commerce,” said Manas Gupta, chief executive officer and co-founder of GobbleCube. “We’re excited to have Susquehanna on board as we scale this globally.”

This need is driven by a fundamental shift in digital commerce. As marketplaces become more distributed and hyperlocal, demand generation and fulfilment are increasingly interlinked, with multiple levers influencing each other in real time. Growth has become inherently state-dependent, where decisions need to be made in coordination across functions. GobbleCube agents address this by bringing these signals into a single operating layer, enabling teams to prioritise and act with greater speed and precision.

Since its commercial launch, GobbleCube has scaled rapidly, supporting over 400 brands across both enterprise and D2C segments and growing 10x in the last year. The platform is now embedded within the systems of 45 large CPG enterprises, including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nivea, Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Godrej, Beiersdorf, MTR, L'Oréal, and Hershey’s, among others.