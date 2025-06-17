Gurugram-based Darwix AI raises $1.5 million to scale product, global reach

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Darwix AI has raised $ 1.5 million (about Rs 13 crore) in funding from Rebalance, IPV, JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation, Growth Sense, and angel investors.

The Gurugram-headquartered firm looks to deploy the fresh funds towards product development, hiring, and market expansion, according to a company statement.

"Our goal is to offer a unified, generative AI stack that not only understands but also elevates every customer interaction with actionable intelligence and automation. This fundraise gives us the fuel to double down on product innovation and expand our US footprint," Ajay Sethi, Co-founder of Darwix AI, said.

Saswat Finance raised $ 2.6 million   Fintech platform Saswat Finance has raised $ 2.6 million (about Rs 22 crore) in a pre-series A funding round led by Ankur Capital.

 

The Mumbai-headquartered firm will use the capital to expand its tech capabilities, add new financial products to the platform, and scale operations across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, according to a company statement.

"At Saswat, we're blending tech and trust to deliver credit, risk protection, and productivity advisory services directly to customers' doorsteps. This new funding will empower us to advance our mission by investing in technology, deepening our reach, and aggressively scaling our operations," Arun Tiwari, CEO & Co-Founder of Saswat Finance, said.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

