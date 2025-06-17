Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zepto scales fresh supply chain, sells 22 lakh units daily in May

Zepto scales fresh supply chain, sells 22 lakh units daily in May

Zepto quadruples daily fresh produce sales to 22.1 lakh units in May by sourcing directly from farmers via 70+ hubs and using tech to optimise procurement and delivery

Zepto

Sharing the vision for the future, Palicha said fruits and vegetables are the largest category of consumption in the country, and the company aims to build a world-class supply chain at a larger scale over the next 10 years. (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce platform Zepto has scaled its fresh produce category, which comprises fruits and vegetables, fourfold in a year. The company sold 22.1 lakh units of produce per day in May this year, compared to 6.4 lakh units sold per day in the corresponding period last year, the co-founder and chief executive of the platform said in a post on LinkedIn.
 
“Last month, Zepto’s supply chain team hit a huge milestone — 22 lakh units of fruits and vegetables sold per day (up from 6.4 lakh last year)! This volume represents one of the largest and most sophisticated fresh supply chains in the country today,” Palicha wrote. 
 
 
According to the company, a few long-standing challenges in the retail of fresh produce include the overpresence of intermediaries, unpredictable pricing and poor quality produce. However, the company said it could scale because it now works directly with farmers across more than 70 collection centres where produce is graded, packed and dispatched.
 
“Zepto has achieved this scale through direct sourcing, tech-led procurement and smart last-mile handling — making fresh produce not just faster, but more accessible and affordable. Zepto works directly with thousands of farmers across 70+ collection centres — strategically located hubs where produce is graded, packed and dispatched within 12 hours of harvest,” the company said in a statement.
 
Sharing the vision for the future, Palicha said fruits and vegetables are the largest category of consumption in the country, and the company aims to build a world-class supply chain at a larger scale over the next 10 years.
 
Zepto’s Bloom app, a proprietary sourcing intelligence platform, offers real-time mandi price benchmarks, automated vendor scoring and dynamic procurement planning. “This gives farmers transparency, better pricing power and predictability, all of which were missing in the traditional mandi system,” the company said.
 

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon's entry into quick commerce faces scale, recall challenges

Premiumfintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Digital competition Bill: Online cos tell Parl panel to protect innovation

L-R Navendu Agarwal, Ola CIO, Chandra K ... AI head, Sunit Singh, SVP, Krutrim.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim bets on India-first AI to rival global peers

PremiumStartups, Indian startups

Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

tension

Startups tap technology to tackle anxiety with new tools and solutions

Topics : Zepto Startup Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon