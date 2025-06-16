Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Amazon's entry into quick commerce faces scale, recall challenges

Amazon's entry into quick commerce faces scale, recall challenges

Jefferies says Amazon's late entry, app integration strategy and limited brand recall may hinder its Q/C push in India despite competitive pricing and Prime perks

Amazon

Jefferies said Amazon India’s quick commerce category presence appears fairly expansive and goes well beyond grocery, although it still trails some of the incumbents. (Photo: Reuters)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon's entry into India’s rapidly expanding quick commerce (Q/C) market is still in its early stages and will require considerable effort and investment to reach competitive scale, according to a recent analysis by US-based brokerage Jefferies.
 
The e-commerce giant currently operates its quick commerce service within the main Amazon app, a strategy that contrasts with the vertical models adopted by local leaders such as Blinkit and Swiggy, which have launched dedicated platforms. This approach, analysts said, may be limiting Amazon’s ability to gain traction in a market that increasingly favours standalone quick commerce experiences.
 
“On Amazon, we think these are early days and the offering needs to have enough scale in terms of coverage to be a meaningful player in the overall Q/C market,” the Jefferies report noted. “This may require serious effort including burn given Amazon lacks brand recall for Q/C unlike incumbents.”
 
 
The firm highlighted, “Currently, Q/C is part of the main Amazon app, while experience suggests higher traction in case of verticals like Blinkit (Swiggy too has launched a separate app for Q/C),” analysts said.
 
Experts said that quick commerce is no longer a niche experiment, but a mainstream consumer behaviour shift in Indian metros, where customer expectations around speed and convenience are reshaping digital retail. As consumers increasingly shift discretionary spending towards faster formats, horizontal platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are being compelled to respond.

Also Read

quick commerce, q-com

Quick commerce price war heats up as Amazon, Flipkart enter the fray

Amazon

Amazon to invest $13 bn in Australia's data center infra over five years

Amazon

Amazon to spend $20 billion on two data center complexes in Pennsylvania

Online Shopping, Shopping

CCPA's advisory on dark patterns sent to over 50 online platforms

Amazon

Amazon lays off employees in Books division as part of cost-cutting plan

 
“Q/C has become mainstream and the entry of horizontal platforms like Flipkart and Amazon is more out of force, as users (and their share of wallet) have been rapidly moving to Q/C platforms,” the Jefferies report said.
 
The growing popularity of the sector has intensified competition. Jefferies said the market in some pockets may get cluttered, with as many as six different quick commerce platforms present in certain locations. It noted that some players are trying to woo users via aggressive discounts. 
 
Jefferies said Amazon India’s quick commerce category presence appears fairly expansive and goes well beyond grocery, although it still trails some of the incumbents. It added that product pricing is quite attractive—especially for Prime users, where discounts are even higher than quick commerce incumbents’.
 
“For our sample basket, Amazon Now offers a high level of discounts, behind only JioMart and DMart Ready, and equal to Swiggy Instamart MaxxSaver (bulk). It offers higher discounts versus Q/C incumbents (Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart) as well as Flipkart Minutes,” said the Jefferies report. “Based on our sample basket, Amazon Now offers the highest discount in dairy, while it is in the top three in four other categories.”
 
In a bid to attract users, ‘Now’ is offering free delivery on all orders above ₹99 for Prime users and a ₹30 delivery fee for orders up to ₹99, according to the Jefferies report. The platform also does not charge additional fees such as handling, surge or late-night fees, at least for now. In addition, Amazon Now is offering cashback of ₹70 on all orders above ₹299 and ₹150 for orders above ₹649, for Prime users. Non-Prime users do not enjoy benefits such as a waiver of the ₹10 handling fee and also receive lower cashback.
 
Amazon has formally rolled out its quick commerce service, ‘Now’, in select areas of Bengaluru following a six-month pilot. The offering remains integrated within the main Amazon app, mirroring Flipkart’s approach, and does not have a standalone platform.
 
Navigation on the app suggests that Amazon Now has a fairly elaborate presence across most categories where the incumbents are also present. This is similar to the launch of Flipkart Minutes in August 2024, which also came with a complete basket from day one, riding on the advantage of being a horizontal e-commerce marketplace with existing supplier relationships.
 
“Competition remains a key monitorable for Eternal (Blinkit) and Swiggy, even while the game will not be easy for Amazon given its late entry,” said the report.
 
For Prime members, Amazon Now offers a lower threshold for free delivery (₹99 vs ₹199 for non-Prime users), does not charge a handling fee and offers higher cashback. Users can also avail an additional 5 per cent cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, a co-branded card with ICICI Bank (3 per cent for non-Prime users).
 
Jefferies continues to monitor the competitive dynamics around key players such as Swiggy and Blinkit. Amazon’s eventual positioning will depend on how decisively it expands coverage and builds consumer mindshare in a crowded and fast-evolving space.

More From This Section

Ecommerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, which are planning to scale up their quick commerce (qcom) operations, may need to invest at least $1 billion each over the next two-three years to catch up with established platforms, such as Zomato-owned Blink

Blinkit, Zepto resume operations in Maharashtra after FDA licence clearance

Premiumfintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte

Digital competition Bill: Online cos tell Parl panel to protect innovation

L-R Navendu Agarwal, Ola CIO, Chandra K ... AI head, Sunit Singh, SVP, Krutrim.

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim bets on India-first AI to rival global peers

PremiumStartups, Indian startups

Operator-led startups outpace peers in funding speed and deal size

tension

Startups tap technology to tackle anxiety with new tools and solutions

Topics : Amazon Jefferies Blinkit e-commerce companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon