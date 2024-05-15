How this tech startup helps sportspersons raise their game using AI

When Deepak Malik was the coach of the Indian national table tennis team in 2018, it was very challenging for him to develop insights and design training sessions. He had to manually capture data by going through hours of match footage. Seeing that this task had become very tedious given the number of players that were in the team across age categories, his wife Megha Gambhir developed a proof of concept for the performance analytics tool. This led them to start Stupa Sports Analytics, a sports technology company.

“At the time, I was working with Manav Thakkar, a promising and