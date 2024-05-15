Business Standard
How this tech startup helps sportspersons raise their game using AI

Stupa Sports Analytics, founded by husband-wife duo Deepak Malik and Megha Gambhir, offers AI-driven solutions for advanced analytics of player performance and create innovations in sports industry

Founders Stupa Sports Analytics, Megha Gambhir and Deepak Malik
Premium

Founders Stupa Sports Analytics, Megha Gambhir and Deepak Malik

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
When Deepak Malik was the coach of the Indian national table tennis team in 2018, it was very challenging for him to develop insights and design training sessions. He had to manually capture data by going through hours of match footage. Seeing that this task had become very tedious given the number of players that were in the team across age categories, his wife Megha Gambhir developed a proof of concept for the performance analytics tool. This led them to start Stupa Sports Analytics, a sports technology company.

“At the time, I was working with Manav Thakkar, a promising and
First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

