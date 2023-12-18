Hyderabad's ride-hailing startup debuts on ONDC for auto, taxi drivers

The Hyderabad Auto and Taxi Drivers Association on Monday announced the launch of Yaary, a ride-hailing app akin to Ola and Uber, on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The startup has onboarded over 20,000 auto and taxi drivers in Hyderabad and is actively collaborating with various driver associations across numerous cities to expand its operations. It aims to onboard more than 100,000 drivers and serve over two million customers within the next six months across India.

Charging zero commissions from its drivers, Yaary operates on a similar model as Bengaluru-based Namma Yatri. Notably, Namma Yatri has reportedly parted ways with Bengaluru's Auto Drivers Union due to the platform's model of charging a subscription fee from its drivers.

“Yaary facilitates peer-to-peer transactions between customers and service providers (auto and taxi drivers) with 0 per cent commission, charging only a nominal SaaS fee to service providers—ten times less than traditional ride-hailing aggregators,” the ONDC-backed firm said in a statement.

The company says it provides drivers with “flexible work schedules, a responsive support system, driver and family insurance, and legal consulting support.”

“ONDC is on a mission to democratise digital commerce, and mobility is an important vertical. With support from DPIIT and MoRTH, our mission is to have this available across all tiers of cities. The launch of Yaary is a great step in the expansion of ONDC Network's footprint to Hyderabad and we welcome a new network participant in this domain to join in driving mobility growth across the nation,” said Koshy T, MD and CEO, ONDC.

Hari Prasadh, CEO and co-founder of Yaary, says that the platform is designed to prioritize the welfare of drivers.

“Our mission here is to bring together a diverse set of mobility, travel & transportation players who can engage with the open network on their own terms. For Yaary, Hyderabad is just the beginning as we look to expand our footprint across India,” he added.

To join Yaary, auto or taxi drivers can download the Yaary Partner app from the Play Store, completing a KYC verification process involving their mobile number, RC, and driving license. Meanwhile, customers can download Yaary Ride on both Android and iOS devices, free of charge, via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.