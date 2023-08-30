Panel proposes rebate for passengers on cancelled rides on Uber, Ola

A panel pointed by the Maharashtra government recommended that passengers using ride-servicing platforms such as Uber and Ola receive a refund if a booked cab ride is cancelled by the driver, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Presently, a fee is levied on passengers if they cancel a ride after a cab has been booked and is on its way to the passenger. However, no measure is in place for when drivers cancel booked rides. Moreover, additional fees may be added for the time the cab has to wait for the passenger to begin the ride.

The committee also advised taxis to reach the pickup point within 20 minutes to ensure prompt cab service is provided. Moreover, a fine should be imposed when this time frame is exceeded.

Also Read Uber Technologies to lay off 200 employees in its recruitment division Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth Uber app glitch costs US couple $29,994 for a ride in Costa Rica Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10 Everything you need to know about ITR refunds for AY 2022-2023 LPG price cut: Govt grant soon for OMCs, analysts do not expect losses Ramkrishna Forgings bags 8.25 million Euro order in South America Govt to start auction process for 100 critical mineral blocks in 4 months Reliance Industries gigafactory may power EV industry transformation How steelmakers are turning up heat in furnaces for the war on emission

The committee was formed in April and is led by retired bureaucrat Sudhirkumar Shrivastava. A final report containing these recommendations will be submitted for approval shortly.

The recommendations come in light of numerous complaints raised by passengers regarding cab drivers cancelling rides after accepting them.

An official explained to HT, "The recommendation proposes that drivers pay a fine of Rs 50-75 for each cancellation, with the rebate benefiting the affected passenger. These proposals will only be implemented if approved by the government."

The proposed regulations bring optimism for passengers as waiting times for aggregator cabs have increased, especially during peak hours.

Regarding regulation, regional transport office authorities might gain the power to revoke a vehicle's permit based on fitness and overall taxi condition. The aggregator makes decisions when a passenger complains via the mobile app, considering aspects like ride quality, vehicle condition, and overall experience.

These draft rules align with the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020 issued by the Union Ministry for Road Transport and Highways. The central ministry has urged all states to adopt these rules. The committee also examined issues such as fare control, driver training, and background checks for drivers.

