Indian fashion brands are becoming hot bets for venture capital firms

Brothers Dhruv Toshniwal and Udit Toshniwal hail from a family that has a legacy of over 50 years of expertise in the textile and apparel industry. In 2020, they founded The Pant Project as a digitally-native brand. The aim: provide custom-made pants for all Indian body sizes. In 2023, it adopted an omnichannel strategy while also foraying into ready-to-made pants, earning distinct recognition for comfort, flexibility, and style.

The company had been bootstrapped for the past four years. But recently it raised $4.25 million in a series-A round. Marking the startup’s maiden institutional funding, the round was led