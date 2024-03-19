Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

End of funding winter? Indian startups set to raise $8-10 billion this year

In 2022, Indian startups raised a total investment of $25 billion. In 2021 the fund raised a new high of $41.4 billion, according to Tracxn

Amitabh Kant, Startup Mahakumbh
Premium

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, inaugurates the Startup Mahakumbh summit in New Delhi. He emphasised the importance of proper governance and realistic valuations | Photo: X @amitabhk87

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Setting an upbeat tone for the Startup Mahakumbh summit that began in New Delhi on Monday, Rajan Anandan, Managing Partner of venture capital firm Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India), hinted at a reversal of the funding winter. Indian  startups are expected to raise around $8-12 billion in funding this year, according to Anandan.
 
Around $10 billion – roughly Rs 80,000 crore – is sufficient for the Indian startup ecosystem to grow, Anandan said.
 
In 2021 the fundraise by startups had touched a new high of $41.4 billion, Tracxn data showed. In 2022, it was at $25 billion. Then in

Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Startup funding in India fell 62% to six-year-low in 2023: PrivateCircle

Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Startup funding in 2023 lowest in 5 yrs as big-ticket deals dip: Report

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30 million for new AI startup

India bright on global players's radar, optimistic on future: Falguni Nayar

Binny Bansal's Three State Ventures invests Rs 207 crore in Curefoods

Innovating constantly driving next versions of our biz: Zomato CEO Goyal

Startups must adhere to self-regulating ecosystem, says Amitabh Kant

Jumbotail raises Rs 151 crore in series C3 equity round led by Artal Asia

Topics : Venture Capital Indian startups Startup venture capitalists Amitabh Kant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon