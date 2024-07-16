Mankind Pharma inks pact with Takeda to commercialise acidity drug in India

Delhi-based Mankind Pharma Limited has signed a non-exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals for commercialising acidity drug Vonoprazan in the Indian market.
The agreement allows Mankind Pharma to launch the novel drug for treating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) under its trademark, the company said in a statement.
GERD is a chronic digestive disease where stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining, causing acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week.
Vonoprazan, marketed under brand names such as Voquezna, is a potassium-competitive acid blocker ((P-CAB) medication. It is used as fumarate to treat gastric ulcers, erosive oesophagitis, duodenal ulcers, peptic ulcers, gastro- oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis, and helicobacter pylori eradication.
“This non- exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda aligns to bringing innovative and effective treatments to patients in India. By introducing Vonoprazan, we aim to address a significant medical need and improve the quality of life for those suffering from acid-related illnesses with a new and advanced option for managing acid-related disorders, potentially offering improved health outcomes and quality of life,” said M Ramesh, executive vice-president, Global Business Development, Mankind Pharma Limited.
Mankind Pharma operates in healthcare products across antibiotics, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, dermal, and erectile dysfunction medications. In the Q4FY24, the company reported a significant increase in net profit, rising by 65.1 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 471.2 crore, compared to Rs 285.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company's revenue also grew by 19 per cent to Rs 2,441.1 crore from Rs 2,052.7 crore Y-o-Y.
Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries has partnered with Takeda to introduce a gastrointestinal drug in India in 10 and 20 mg doses. In June, Torrent Pharma entered a similar agreement to market Vonoprazan under its trademark, Kabvie.