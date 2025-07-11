Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe captures 46.46% UPI market share in June, leading the fintech race

PhonePe captures 46.46% UPI market share in June, leading the fintech race

PhonePe maintains its leadership on the UPI leaderboard, capturing a 46.46% market share in June, processing over 8.54 billion transactions, according to NPCI data

PhonePe
premium

The NPCI also published state-wise statistics outlining UPI volumes in June. | Photo: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech major PhonePe maintained its lead on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leaderboard, processing over 8.54 billion transactions and capturing a 46.46 per cent market share, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
Google Pay and Paytm processed more than 6.54 billion and 1.26 billion transactions, respectively, cornering 35.56 per cent and 6.90 per cent market share on the real-time payments system.
 
In total, 18.39 billion UPI transactions were processed in June, a minor 1.5 per cent decline from 18.67 billion transactions recorded in May.
 
Comparatively newer third-party applications (TPAPs) such as Navi and Super.money processed
Topics : PhonePe NPCI Fintech firms Unified Payments Interface
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon