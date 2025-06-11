Recur Club eyes early, mid-stage firms for Rs 2,000 crore FY26 bet

Debt marketplace Recur Club aims to invest in nearly 1,000 startups from a capital pool of Rs 2,000 crore in the ongoing financial year, FY26. The firm plans to put in money in early to mid-stage companies, with a focus spanning sectors such as business-to-consumer (B2C), business-to-business (B2B), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce.

Founded in 2021, Recur Club is a debt marketplace that enables companies to procure business loans from a variety of lenders on the platform.

Speaking of the average investment amount in these companies, Eklavya Gupta, the co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said it