Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indo Petroleum Marketing to set up 100 fuel outlets; to start from Assam

The Delhi-based company has already generated a net worth of Rs 250 crore to roll out its network to sell different types of fuel in the country

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Startup fuel retail firm Indo Petroleum Marketing (IPM) on Thursday said it will set up 100 fuel stations across the country within the next five years while starting its business from Assam.
The Delhi-based company has already generated a net worth of Rs 250 crore to roll out its network to sell different types of fuel in the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"IPM will set up retail outlets or petrol pumps across the country to undertake fuel sales to the public. In the first phase, we will set up 100 outlets within five years," IPM Founder Gyan Prakash Sharma told PTI here.
He said that the firm is the first Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry-authorized startup private Oil Marketing Company (OMC) to commence operations on the ground.
"To begin our journey, we will start from Assam. We plan to set up five retail outlets in remote areas within the next two years. The first outlet will come up in Jorhat district", Sharma said.
The company has already discussed its plans with the Assam government, which has advised the districts to look into the possibility of making available suitable sites for setting up the retail outlets, he added.
"We also signed an agreement with the state PSU Numaligarh Refineries Ltd (NRL), which became the first oil supplier in the country to sign fuel sale/purchase pact with such newly approved private OMCs," the founder stressed.
He said the company aims to have 25 outlets in Assam and North West Bengal over the next 2-3 years.
Sharma further said around 20 people will have direct employment in each outlet, thereby creating a considerable number of jobs for the youth.
Talking about the types of fuel to be available in the outlets, IPM Marketing Head Sumit Bagchi said: "All conventional fuels like petrol and diesel will be sold. Wherever available, we will sell CNG or biofuels also.
All the petrol pumps will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points in order to support environment-friendly transportation, he added.

Also Read

World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes

India's gasoline demand likely to recover from late August: HPCL official

Heavy rains dampen Indian retailers' gasoil, gasoline monthly sales in July

Petrol, diesel sales dwindle as winter sets in, PSU firms' data show

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

SoftBank to resume investing in Indian startups after 18-month hiatus

Automation, edge computing to bolster Zepto's tech stack: Kaivalya Vohra

2024 expected to be year of IPO boom led by new-age firms, say experts

NYSE-listed SentinelOne acquires Bangalore-based startup PingSafe

SalarySe secures $5.25 million in seed funding from Peak XV Surge, Pravega

"Apart from energy options, the IPM outlets are proposed to be equipped with customer convenience options so that a visit to the facility is expected to rejuvenate both man and machine", Bagchi said.
On fuel sourcing for its outlets, he said that as per the government norms, the company has two options -- purchase it from the public sector undertaking refiners and import.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : start- ups Fuel energy sector Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon