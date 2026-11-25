Now the former Goldman Sachs banker is taking on Apple Inc. His company alleges that NameDrop, the contact-sharing feature Apple introduced in 2023, infringes GG Technologies' patented technology.

Goel calls the fight “David vs. Goliath". The proceedings, in India and the US, are ongoing. If it succeeds at the US International Trade Commission, GG Technologies said it could seek an exclusion order restricting imports of iPhones and Apple Watches that might infringe such a ruling.

“When I conceived StayTouch in 2018, the idea was simple: make sharing contact information easier, faster and more intuitive,” says Goel, founder and chief executive officer of GG Technologies. “We spent years developing the technology, taking it to market and securing patent protection for our innovation.”

Goel's journey began with a frustration most professionals will recognise: the clumsy business of exchanging and managing contacts. An alumnus of IIT Delhi, he studied management at ESCP Europe in Paris and spent seven years in banking at Goldman Sachs. He regularly exchanged business cards and saved phone numbers, often losing the context behind each conversation.

That annoyance pushed him to find a better way. StayTouch allows two people to exchange contact details by bringing their phones close together. Compatible smartphones detect nearby devices without a manual search or conventional pairing. A prompt then appears on the receiving device, and users choose which details they wish to share. The information is transferred directly between devices without an active internet connection.

StayTouch's promotional video went viral on YouTube in July 2019. Upon its global beta launch in August 2019, the company said the app ranked No. 3 among new apps on Google Play for several weeks. GG Technologies showcased the technology at Web Summit in Lisbon in 2019 and CES in Las Vegas in January 2020.

The company, incorporated in the US in August 2018, has operations and clients in the US, France, and India.

Apple announced NameDrop on June 5, 2023 as part of iOS 17. It allows users with compatible iPhones and Apple Watches to exchange selected contact information by bringing their devices close together.

The dispute concerns Indian Patent No. 546169, titled Method and System for Proximity-Based Contact Transfer, granted to GG Technologies on July 27, 2024. According to the company's court filing, the period for filing a post-grant opposition has expired without any opposition being filed.

GG Technologies states that two independent technical experts examined its patent and NameDrop, using Apple's published technical documentation. According to the company, both reports identified substantial technical similarities. These include proximity-based discovery without manual search or pairing, an on-screen prompt allowing users to decide whether to proceed, options to control which contact information is shared, and the use of Bluetooth Low Energy. The company says it has never licensed its technology to Apple and has received no royalty or other compensation.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment by press time.

In India, GG Technologies filed a patent infringement suit against Apple Inc. and Apple India Private Limited before the Bombay High Court in October 2026. The suit followed unsuccessful pre-institution mediation.

The company is seeking injunctive relief and financial damages. In its interim application, it says Apple “would at most be required to disable a single software feature in India, which can be achieved through a software update.” GG Technologies says it does not seek to restrain Apple from selling its devices generally.

In the US, its first infringement case, filed in federal court in the Western District of Texas in April 2026 over U.S. Patent No. 12,022,369, was stayed in September pending a parallel USITC investigation. The USITC instituted Investigation No. 337-TA-1520, concerning the same patent, in August 2026. A separate complaint concerning a second patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,784,009, was filed in Texas on November 3, 2026.

The proceedings are ongoing, and no final determination on the alleged patent infringement has been made by the courts or the USITC.

GG Technologies states that Apple's introduction of NameDrop affected its efforts to commercialise StayTouch. According to the company, some prospective business partners were reluctant to proceed with discussions because Apple was already offering a similar contact-sharing feature. These discussions did not result in agreements.

The company's court filing says it invested a total of $1,717,443 in technical development and $1,030,468 in marketing and advertising between the financial years 2019 and 2025.

The filing also notes that StayTouch is distributed through the Apple App Store, while NameDrop “is built into the operating system of every compatible iPhone and Apple Watch, and is available to the user by default".

Goel says the case raises important questions around the enforcement of intellectual property rights and the costs smaller companies face when pursuing claims against multinational corporations.