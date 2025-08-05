Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TurboHire raises $6 mn Series A to scale AI-led hiring platform globally

TurboHire plans to strengthen product capabilities and expand its global reach after securing $6 million in Series A funding led by venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures

Shivani Shinde New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Recruitment automation platform TurboHire, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI), has raised $6 million in Series A funding, led by homegrown venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures. With this investment, the company aims to scale its global expansion, strengthen product capabilities, and deepen its integrations with human resource technology ecosystems.
 
The platform is already in use in more than 120 enterprises, including Cipla, Tata Motors, PwC, Lenskart, Britannia, and conglomerates like RPG Group, Motilal Oswal Group, and ANI Technologies (Ola). It delivers strategic hiring outcomes across all recruitment scenarios, from high-volume walk-ins to senior executive hiring, the company said.
 
Founded by Deepak Agrawal, Rakesh Nayak, and Gaurav Kumar in 2019, TurboHire uses AI to enhance hiring speed and accuracy while reducing time-to-hire and manual effort.
 
 
Speaking on the fundraising, Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of the firm, said, “Enterprises are under intense pressure to transform, but traditional hiring systems are rigid, slow, and drain executive time. TurboHire brings together AI-powered automation, workflows, and data on one single enterprise-grade platform, with exceptional configurability and integrability. It’s a game changer for companies serious about AI-led hiring transformation. With IvyCap’s support, we’re poised to scale this globally.”
 
Commenting on the same, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner of IvyCap Ventures, said, “TurboHire is not just solving a business problem, it’s redefining how enterprises approach talent acquisition in an AI-first world. Their ability to serve large, complex organisations with a configurable, outcome-oriented platform is impressive. With a strong product–market fit, growing global demand, and a future-ready tech stack, we believe TurboHire is well-positioned to lead the next wave of intelligent hiring transformation.”
 
Another AI-powered recruitment platform, Vahan.ai, also recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding from LemmaTree. The firm facilitates the hiring of blue-collar workers in food, grocery, quick-commerce, and e-commerce delivery sectors.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian startups Startups Series A funding

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

