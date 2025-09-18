Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Unispace India eyes ₹350 cr revenue by FY26 on GCC-led expansion

Unispace India eyes ₹350 cr revenue by FY26 on GCC-led expansion

Workspace design firm Unispace India expects Rs 350 crore revenue by FY26, driven by demand from global capability centres and plans to expand across Tier I and Tier II cities

Unispace India, which currently operates offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, is looking to expand into Tier I cities such as Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi by 2026.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

UK-headquartered workspace design firm Unispace expects its India business to reach Rs 350 crore in revenue by FY26, supported by a strong project pipeline and rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs), said Abi Roni Mattom, country director, Unispace India.
 
“With GCCs rapidly scaling in technology, life sciences, financial services and professional sectors, Unispace is already delivering transformative workplaces for several leading global enterprises. We are well-positioned to capture the next wave of large-scale GCC expansions across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and beyond. With a robust pipeline of enterprise opportunities, Unispace India is set to consolidate its leadership in workplace transformation
