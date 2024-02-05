Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vanguard cuts valuation of Ola Cabs by about 30% at about $1.88 billion

Ola Cabs was co-founded by Bhavish Aggarwal in 2010 and found immediate backing from marquee investors such as Softbank and Tiger Global, besides Vanguard

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram (Photo: Reuters)

An employee speaks over his phone as he sits at the front desk inside the office of Ola cab service in Gurugram (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US asset manager Vanguard has cut Indian ride-hailing company Ola Cabs' valuation by 30% to under $2 billion in at least its third-straight mark down, a regulatory filing showed, as the start-up is locked in a battle for market share with Uber.
Vanguard now values ANI Technologies, Ola Cabs' parent company, at about $1.88 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which did not mention a reason for the valuation cut. It last valued the company at about $2.65 billion in August 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ola Cabs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Ola Cabs was co-founded by Bhavish Aggarwal in 2010 and found immediate backing from marquee investors such as Softbank and Tiger Global, besides Vanguard. These investors injected millions into Ola as it competed with Uber to dominate one of the world's most populous countries.
ANI's most recent fundraise, in 2021, valued it at $7.3 billion.
However, the decade-long, bruising price war with Uber has been exacerbated in recent years by new, more niche entrants such as BluSmart, alongside continually changing government regulations.
As a result, Ola Cabs is yet to report a profit. Its losses narrowed by 65% to 1,083 crore (about $130.5 million) in fiscal 2023.
The fund manager, which purchased shares for $50 million in 2015, now values them at $13.3 million, marking a 29% decline from its last valuation of $25 million.
Ola Cabs has also incubated an e-scooter company, which Aggarwal spun out into a separate entity in 2019. Ola Electric, the e-scooter maker, is now looking to raise $662 million in an initial public offering.
Aggarwal also heads the AI startup, Krutrim, which secured $50 million at a $1 billion valuation last month in a funding round led by Matrix Partners India.

Also Read

Vanguard slashes Ola's valuation by another 29% to $1.88 billion

Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs 'in accordance with SC order': Minister

SnapE cabs looking to double its fleet in FY'24, expand to smaller cities

Ola's parent ANI Technologies posts Rs 2,800 crore revenue in FY23

Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs loss widens to Rs 3,082 crore in FY22

Snap-E Cabs raises $2.5 million, plans to add 300-400 EVs by FY24

Zoho FY23 results: Net profit crosses Rs 2,800 crore, revenue up 30%

Edtech firm Byju's says investors have no voting rights on CEO change

Tax benefits extension to startups till Mar 2025 progressive move: Industry

Temasek Holdings exits PB Fintech, sells entire 5.4% stake for Rs 2,425 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OLA cabs valuation Ola United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon