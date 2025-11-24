Wealthy secures ₹130 cr in funding led by Bertelsmann India Investments

Wealthy, a platform for mutual-fund distributors and wealth management professionals, has raised ₹130 crore in a Series B round led by Bertelsmann India Investments. The round also saw participation from existing investor Alphawave Global, new investor Shepherd’s Hill, and a group of tech entrepreneurs.

The company will use the fresh capital to scale the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform for mutual fund distributors. It noted that even if the country’s wealth management market is projected to double to ₹200 trillion by FY29, many independent mutual fund distributors (MFDs) lack the digital infrastructure, tools, and product access needed to compete with institutional