Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Why startups are flipping back to India in spite of the hefty tax bill

The thing is, if a company wants to move from another country to India as a domicile, it is treated as a capital gains event for existing investors

startups, india inc, tax, corporate tax
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
In October 2022, the Walmart-owned fintech firm, PhonePe, said it was moving its domicile from Singapore to India. In today’s lingo, it reverse-flipped.

As part of this, it had to go through three steps. First, it moved all its businesses, including insurance and wealth broking, and all subsidiaries of PhonePe Singapore to PhonePe Pvt Ltd India. Secondly, PhonePe’s board approved creating a new employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) and migrating more than 3,000 PhonePe group employees. 

It was the third step that stood out and stayed in memory. PhonePe’s investors, led by Walmart, had to pay about Rs 8,000 crore in taxes

Also Read

PhonePe expected to launch consumer lending by January next year: Report

Tax tribunal allows capital gain exemption in case of house purchase

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Health tech startup Neodocs raises Rs 16.6 cr in seed funding round

Several startups get RBI approval to operate as payment aggregators

Kinetic relaunches iconic Luna after 2 decades in electric avatar

SoftBank-backed Meesho unveils Valmo to enable low-cost deliveries

Meesho reduces logistics cost by 5% through software infra platform Valmo

Topics : startups in India BS Special Indian companies PhonePe Capital Gains OLA cabs tax reform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon