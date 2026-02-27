VMPL Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27: Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major boost in its real estate and infrastructure sectors as leading real estate developer 1-OAK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth ₹3000 crore with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The agreement was formalized during Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official visit to Singapore, where he met 1-OAK Managing Director Amritanshu Roy. Amritanshu Roy also serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Singapore-based Greenfield Advisory, the parent company of 1-OAK. Greenfield Advisory oversees global investment, asset management, and real estate development initiatives across multiple international markets. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared details of the meeting through his official social media channels, describing it as a "productive meeting." He noted that the MoU reflects strong investor confidence in Uttar Pradesh's high-growth sectors. The discussions focused on infrastructure development, emerging industries, and long-term capital investments aimed at strengthening the state's rapidly expanding economy.

Focus on Infrastructure, Hospitality, and Real Estate The ₹3000 crore investment will be directed toward infrastructure, hospitality, residential, and commercial real estate projects across the state. In the first phase, 1-OAK plans to develop three five-star hotels, each with approximately 250 rooms, in Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Bareilly. These hotels will form part of broader urban development initiatives designed to enhance the state's hospitality infrastructure and support business and tourism growth. Strong Existing Presence in Lucknow and Bareilly 1-OAK already has an established presence in Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, the company has successfully completed two premium residential projects--Atmos and Natura--while another project, Eden@1, is currently under construction.

In Bareilly, the company recently launched its regional office and is planning three major residential developments. These include a group housing and commercial complex near the Nainital-Pilibhit Road, a township project in Ahladpur, and another residential development near Pilibhit Road. These projects are expected to contribute significantly to the region's urban expansion. Statement from MD Amritanshu Roy Following the MoU signing, Amritanshu Roy, Managing Director of 1-OAK, said: "Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid growth. This ₹3000 crore investment reflects our long-term confidence in the state's infrastructure and urban development potential. We plan to develop hospitality, residential, and commercial projects in a phased and balanced manner, contributing meaningfully to the state's economic progress."

He added that the projects will be initiated in phases after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Expansion Plans Across India and Globally Beyond Uttar Pradesh, 1-OAK is actively exploring expansion opportunities in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Ambala (Haryana), and Nagpur (Maharashtra). Globally, its parent company Greenfield Advisory operates in key international markets, including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Leveraging this global expertise, 1-OAK aims to accelerate its development footprint across India. The ₹3000 crore MoU signed during the Chief Minister's Singapore visit is considered one of the significant investment agreements for Uttar Pradesh, expected to drive urban development, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the state's position as a preferred investment destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)