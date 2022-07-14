10 UltraTech mines awarded 5-Star rating for sustainable mine management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): Ten of UltraTech Cement Limited's Limestone mines have been awarded a five-star rating for sustainable mine management by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines. It was awarded for FY 2020-21, with a total of ten 5-Star rating awards. UltraTech Cement Limited is India's leading cement and ready-mix-concrete company.

UltraTech was awarded at the felicitation ceremony held at the 6thNational Conclave on Mines and Minerals (NCMM) on July 12, 2022, in New Delhi. The five-star certificates and trophies were given by Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State Railways, Coal and Mines. The respective representatives from the award-winning units were felicitated in the presence of Joshi, Danve and other government dignitaries.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the star ratings are based on the adoption of best practices for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework in mining. A five-star rating, the highest in the rating scheme, is given to mines which perform best on parameters such as scientific, efficient and sustainable mining, compliance with approved production, land, resettlement and other social impacts.

The list of UltraTech's mines recognised at the ceremony is as under:

The Ministry of Mines introduced the National Mining Conclave in 2016 to provide a platform for interaction amongst various stakeholders such as Central and State government officials, industry executives and Industry associations. The Conclave showcases the key policy initiatives undertaken by the Centre. It helps the Government in garnering valuable feedback for furthering the efforts to enable steady growth of the mineral sector.

