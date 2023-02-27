13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards Honored Innovations in EV, AI, IoT, Clean Energy and Many other Categories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most anticipated innovations award of the country had great innovations showcased at the 13th edition of (https://bellaward.com) with gathering from various companies from large to startups, several distinguished jurors of the award and prominent leaders were present to witness the winners and finalists at the grand award ceremony of the 13th edition of AGBA on 24th February 2023 at NDMC Convention Center, New Delhi.

The 13th edition is an initiative of (https://www.aegis.edu.in), supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; NITI Aayog and Skill India to develop a culture of innovations in the country. The event was tech powered by leading ed-tech firm (https://www.aegis.edu.in) Swissnex as the country partner and various other incubation centers from IIT Madras to Villgro and investor ecosystem partners like Indian Angel Network to IVCA and others.

India, as the current G20 president, has been promoting innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of sustainable economic growth and job creation. The Indian government has been implementing policies and initiatives to support and encourage innovation and entrepreneurship which aim to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.

In accordance, for 12 years, AGBA have the objective of fostering and honoring innovations in India. We as team are also ever-changing with time, so this edition we initiated few categories that aligns with the theme of G20, which is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth * One Family * One Future", and these are in the space of sustainability, climate action, alternate energy, EV ecosystem and many more toward recognizing builder of safer earth, for safe future. By recognizing and promoting such innovations, AGBA aims to encourage and inspire more people to innovate and drive progress in India.

"I welcome and congratulate all the finalists who have gone through the rigorous process of evaluation and reached here making it to the top 3 finalists, your presence today in such large numbers enhances the value of the award. What the award has done is foster an ecosystem of innovations in India and encourage the development of new ideas and solutions. I would also like to acknowledge all the hard work and dedication of the nominees, finalists and the winners. Each one of your solutions has contributed and will go forward with contributing to the development and progress of the country in variety of areas. Also, a big thank you to all the jurors contribution along with the strong database rating system while evaluating and selecting the winners," said Dilip Chenoy, a Former Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and a member of the AGBA advisory board, in his opening remarks.

Later, Dr Vinay Kulkarni, Director, Aegis School of Data Science gave a short overview of the evaluation metric, explaining how the finalists and winners in each category are chosen in an extremely fair manner using the statistical numbers and with the aid of juror ratings and decision metrics.

At the event, Sardar RP Singh, National Spokesperson of BJP; Sushil Pandit, Founder, The Hive Communication, along with other eminent personalities and jurors commended the AGBA National Talent Hunt (NTH) winners and AGBA Buddy programme winners who were selected across PAN India based on their ability to outgrow and become future entrepreneurs and for that, they have received a scholarship and mentorship from Aegis School of Data Science. Companies like HCLTech and Cyient have pledged to support student winners from NTH to foster them as Artificial Intelligence leaders of tomorrow.

Innovation in Social Good - Zeapl; Innovation in Enterprise Solution - Online PSB Loans; Innovation in Automation - Wipro; Innovation in Analytics - Heliware; Innovation in Telecom - Niral Networks; Innovation in Digital Transformation - Bharat Petroleum; Innovation in Digital Infra - Protean eGovenance; Innovation in Digital Workplace - Mesh AI; Innovative Managed Services - Jeeves; Innovation in IoT - Netradyne; Innovation in Manufacturing - TCS; Innovative Business Model - Synersoft; Innovation in Retail - Green Receipt; Innovation in Consumer Tech - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank; Innovation in Smart City - Bosch; Innovation in Waste Management - Polycycl; Innovation in AR/VR - Innovate labs; Innovation in Cyber Security - Kaspersky; Innovation in Metaverse - EY; Innovation in Connected Vehicle - Intangles; Innovation in Battery Tech - Ola Electric; Innovation in Charing Network & Infra - L & T Technologies; Innovation in Electric Vehicle - Ola Electric; Innovation in Life Science - Zero Cow Factory; Innovation in Agriculture - Farmology; Innovation in Supply Chain - Lithium Urban; Innovation in Education - Offee; Innovation in AI for Education - Smart Paper; Innovation in in AI for Health - Innoplexus; Innovation in Clean Energy - OMC Power; Innovative approach for Climate Change - Blue Planet; Innovative Diagnostics - Haystack Analytics; Innovative Banking and Finance - ShePays; Innovative AI Solution - Sandlogic Technologies; Innovative AI Product - OYO; Innovation in Healthcare - Radiate Healthcare; Innovation in Blockchain - New Street Technologies.

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science; Founder, Aegis Graham Bell Awards congratulated and commented, "We are extremely proud that AGBA is able to recognize and celebrate the innovations in a host of categories which will inspire and encourage others to pursue innovation and drive progress in India. The winners and finalists of the awards have made significant contributions to these industries, and it is important to acknowledge their achievements and hard work. So, congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 13th Aegis Graham Bell Awards!"

Kallol Kanungo, CEO, Aegis Graham Bell Awards said,"I would like to thank each one of you for making it to this level. I am sure a lot of you who have won this year and others as well would repeat their participation for the next edition, considering the value AGBA provides to the companies. Also, I would like to thank our guests, jurors and supporting partners. Congratulations to all the participants and the students of the AGBA NHT and Buddy programme"

Aegis School of Data Science was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross-functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis launched, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative 'Data Science Delivered' and 'Data Science for social good', and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc.

