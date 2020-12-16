You would like to read
- Sushant University organised its 5th Annual Convocation
- NIIT University appoints Dr Prabhu Aggarwal as its next President
- SNAP Test 2020 allows a candidate a maximum of two attempts for the first time
- Last few days left: Calling out aspirants for SNAP 2020 registration
- SIU has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/SRV Media): 17th Convocation Ceremony of Symbiosis International University will be held online on Thursday, 17th December 2020 at 11 am.
Dr K Kasturirangan, President of National Education Policy 2020, Chancellor of Rajasthan and NIIT University will be the Chief Guest for the Function.
This year's D.Litt Award will be given to Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India.
Dr S B Mujumdar, Chancellor Symbiosis International University will preside over the function.
The YouTube link of the event is as follows.
https://youtu.be/4U9MHrjiGj0
We look forward to your esteemed presence in virtual mode at the 17th Convocation Ceremony of the University.
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor