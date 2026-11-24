VMPL New Delhi [India], November 24: Priors (priorslab.com), a platform of quick games, puzzles and rated contests built by former world mental math champion Ayush Jain as a nightly proving ground for future quant traders, has completed its first month. In that time it has run sessions with quant and finance clubs at IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHU, IIT Guwahati and BITS Pilani, opened Club Battle, a monthly competition between colleges, launched Open Book, a weekly market that players make for each other, and released its iPhone app. Nearly 800 people have played so far, including students from 18 colleges in India, the United States and Singapore. The site has drawn nearly 1,700 visitors and more than 22,000 page views, with the average visit lasting over seven minutes.

Trading firms that hire on Indian campuses test probability, expected value, mental math and market making, usually under time pressure. Priors, which calls itself the Codeforces of quant training, turns each of those skills into a short game that can be played every day. A growing set of games and a contest every night The platform has more than a dozen timed games, with new ones added regularly. Most last 60 seconds, and they range across reading data, markets and trading, probability, and mental math. A rated contest runs every night at 9 PM IST, with weekly and monthly contests on Sundays.

Built for intuition, not for chatbots The games are designed so that an AI assistant is of little help to a player. Rounds are short, timed and often visual, and they reward a fast, well-judged estimate over an exact calculation. "These games test intuition, not perfection," said Jain, the founder of Priors. "A model can compute an exact answer, but trading rarely gives you time for one. What matters is how good your first estimate is, and that is something a person has to build for themselves." Playing for your college Club Battle, which opened on November 11, lets students who verify a college email address earn points for their college. The scoring is built so that a small college with a few strong players can compete with a much larger one. Each month's leading club enters the Hall of Fame.

Priors has also signed agreements with student clubs under which it runs free sessions on interview preparation and real-world trading. Priors is in talks with trading firms about sponsoring Club Battle seasons. A market that players make for each other Open Book, launched on November 16, is a weekly market in which players trade against each other and learn how to make markets using private and public information. The theme changes every week, so players build a strong understanding of how markets are made under different conditions. In the first book the hidden number was the sum of ten cards: each player saw two of them privately, and new information was released to everyone each evening.

The first book drew 33 players, growing from 6 on the first day, who made 245 trades. With nothing known, ten cards are worth 70 on average. The hidden sum turned out to be 61, and the last trade before the close went through at 62, one point from the truth. "Quant interviews reward a kind of judgment you only build by practising against a clock, the way competitive programmers do," Jain said. "We wanted any student, at any college, to be able to play a rated contest every night, see where they stand and play for their campus." Jain is a 2022 graduate of IIT Guwahati with experience in crypto and options market making, including as a senior quant trader at AlphaGrep. He won world championship titles in mental math and memory at Memoriad 2012.

Beyond the games Priors also offers 600 puzzles across 11 topics, from probability and expected value to options pricing, 58 free interactive lessons across seven topics, a job board with more than 2,300 open roles at 41 trading firms, and paid one-on-one mock interviews. The games are free and can be played without signing up. The iPhone app is on the App Store, and an Android app is in testing. About Priors: Priors is a free platform of quant games, puzzles and rated contests, on the web and iPhone. More at priorslab.com. Media contact Ayush Jain, Founder, Priors, hello@priorslab.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)