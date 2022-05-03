9th IMRC to address growing concerns on recycling to make India a Green Superpower from May 5-7 in Delhi

India is the third-largest producer of E-waste after China and the US. More than 95 per cent of this waste is handled by the informal sector. Electronic waste (E-waste) is a global challenge and India too is facing the problem due to the rapid use and fast disposal of electronic gadgets.

Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) announced their 9th IMRC conference from May 5-7, 2022 at Leela Convention Centre, Shahdra, Delhi to address the growing concerns and discuss the roadmap to make India a green superpower by 2030.

The 3-day event will see speakers from various companies and associations who are driving the need for recycling in the Indian Market and the adoption of global rules and regulations to fulfill the Government of India's ambitious target of producing non-fossil fuel-based energy in India by 2030 and a reduction of one billion tonnes in total projected carbon emissions by 2030.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest for the 9th IMRC Plenary Session, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State of Finance, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Alok Tandon, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Poonamben Madam, MP, Jamnagar will also address the plenary session on May 7, 2022.

The event will see vital panel discussions on topics like "Indian E-waste Industry-Time to Synergize, ELV the Road ahead, A Paradigm Shift, BIS Standards, Plastic Recycling to align with Advance Technology, Circular Economy, The Way Forward, and more. While highlighting the theme of the 9th IMRC, Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI said that "Indian government's policy thrust on the circular economy becomes an important step to acknowledge the power of recycling. With this, we are very confident that 'Recovery and Reuse of waste will play the key role in India's growth story at the time when India is moving towards the manufacturing intensive green economy."

Talking about the event Amar Singh Secretary-general MRAI further shared, "The 9th edition of IMRC is being held at a key juncture when Indian eco-system is turning towards e-mobility and people are looking for answers about battery recycling or the correct way to dispose E-waste. IMRC aims to create awareness and spread knowledge about recycling various materials and its benefits to the Indian government."

Inaugural Session on "Making India a Global Recycling Hub" will be the key feature of the event. "Recycling remains at a low while waste products are growing in volumes. The business prospects for the future are correspondingly high. As of now, only select items like batteries, metals, and plastics are being recycled, but with changes in policies and regulations India can create ample opportunities for India to be a HUB for recycling." added Sanjay Mehta President, MRAI.

Seminar on Circular Economy, The Way Forward will carry on the discussion on finding ways to reuse, redesign, and refurbish, a product that keeps much of that value. "Circular economy keeps resources such as products, materials, and energy in the economic system for as long as possible and at the highest value possible opined Prabhjot Sodhi, Director, MRAI. Today globally, it is the time of the hour to pursue a circular economy approach, which forces everyone to rethink, reimagine the way we produce, consume, and dispose products, about products, by changing product design and production processes and systems."

Talking about opportunities and challenges in the recycling of EV Batteries in India ALN Rao, Director, MRAI, and CEO of Exigo Recycling Pvt Ltd said "The potential for recovering critical metals and minerals like cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese from used and discarded Li-ion batteries are going to play a significant role to make India self-sustainable in LIB sector."

Started off as Metal Recycling Association of India, in 2011, the industry body of metal industry stakeholders metamorphosized into a full-blown trade body at the instance of the Government, which directed it to embrace and extend the benefits of its benevolent actions all recycling and recyclable commodity stakeholders, not limiting them to the metal sector alone. Today, under the new nomenclature 'Material Recycling Association of India' MRAI is the apex organization of the sub-continent representing the rapidly growing recycling industry.

MRAI is an umbrella organization having under its wings most of the National and Regional Trade Associations and almost all of the international trade associations related and associated with recycling. Whether it is leading National Associations such as CII and FICCI or International Organizations such as the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) and Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), MRAI works shoulder to shoulder in promoting Responsible Recycling across the industries. As we stand now, MRAI's collective strength comprises of over 20,000 Small, Medium and Large enterprises, directly and indirectly employing 25 lakh people.

For more information, please visit: (https://www.mrai.org.in/aboutmrai/about-mrai.html).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)