NewsVoir New Delhi [India], February 27: The 9th Responsible Business Membership Organisations (BMO) Awards, organised by the Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC), brought together policymakers, financial institutions, Business Membership Organisations (BMOs), industry leaders, development partners, and MSMEs to advance dialogue on green finance, sustainable industrial growth, and responsible enterprise development in India. The event served as a collaborative platform to align policy, finance, and industry action toward building a resilient, sustainability-driven MSME ecosystem. A defining highlight of this year's Awards was its design as a carbon-neutral programme, reflecting a conscious commitment to minimising environmental impact and embedding sustainability into practice. Sunkonnect partnered as the Carbon Neutral Partner, while WWF India supported the initiative as Knowledge Partner, reinforcing the programme's focus on climate responsibility and green transition.

Focus on Green Finance and Responsible Growth The inaugural session set the tone for the day's deliberations. Delivering the welcome address, Shri Ajay Shankar, Chairman, Foundation for MSME Clusters, emphasised the evolving developmental role of BMOs in strengthening sustainable MSME ecosystems. He stated, "MSMEs are the backbone of India's economy and a major driver of employment. Collaboration among MSMEs, think tanks, NGOs, and policymakers can reshape India's growth trajectory. With some of the world's most affordable green energy and growing certification of green electricity, Indian MSMEs have a strong opportunity to access global markets, particularly in the European Union. India has the potential to emerge as the Green Factory of the World."

Offering an international perspective, Smt. Smita Singh, Senior Programme Manager, Cooperation Section, European Union Delegation to India, highlighted EU-India collaboration in climate finance, clean energy transition, and sustainable industrial development. From the industry viewpoint, Smt. Amita Sarkar, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) shared insights on enabling green finance adoption within industry ecosystems. Addressing financial system readiness, Dr. Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chairman & Managing Director, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Ministry of MSME, Government of India, emphasised strengthening financial systems to meet sustainability imperatives across MSME supply chains. Shri Arun Kumar Shrivastava, Former Member, Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority, further stressed the need for innovative financing mechanisms, infrastructure support, and capacity-building initiatives to help MSMEs transition toward sustainability.

Delivering the inaugural address, Chief Guest Shri Dhiraj Mathur, Former IAS Officer and Senior Advisor - Strategy, Public Policy & Green Growth, highlighted the importance of cluster-led MSME development and accessible green finance, "India hosts the world's largest MSME ecosystem, contributing nearly one-third of the national GDP. To remain globally competitive, sustainability must translate into investment and innovation. Green finance must be affordable, simplified, and accessible, especially for cluster-based MSMEs that drive employment and exports." Launch of Panipat Recycled Textile Cluster Study A major highlight of the inaugural session was the launch of the Diagnostic Study Report of the Panipat Recycled Textile Cluster, prepared by FMC in collaboration with Reverse Resources and SUSTENT Consulting, supported by Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Danida).

The study presents actionable recommendations on circular economy integration, traceability systems, resource efficiency, decarbonisation pathways, operational improvements for textile MSMEs, and enhanced access to green financing opportunities -- aimed at strengthening the global competitiveness of India's textile recycling sector. Technical Sessions and Industry Dialogues A high-level panel discussion titled "Unlocking Green Finance for India's MSMEs" examined challenges in defining, measuring, and scaling green finance. The session was curated and moderated by Shri Anand P. Srivastava, Senior Consultant & Advisor, FMC, and featured experts including: - Shri Ajay Kumar Kapur, Board of Trustees, FMC - Dr. Pawan Singh, Chairman, Amphi Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and former MD & CEO, PTC India Financial Services

- Shri Saurabh Bansal, Geography Head - North, Commercial Banking Group, Axis Bank - Shri Nilotpal Pathak, Partner, Sagacia Growth Partners LLP - Shri Satyaki Rastogi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI The panel highlighted the importance of developing structured green finance taxonomies, strengthening lender-industry coordination, and improving MSME awareness on sustainability-linked finance. An Information Session on Resource Efficiency and Traceability for Enterprises featured Smt. Ina Bahuguna, Traceability & Circularity Expert, and Shri Rajat Batra, CEO, SUSTENT Consulting, who shared practical tools, use cases, and strategies for sustainable industrial transition. The Green Finance Pitch Clinic created direct interaction between MSMEs, BMOs, and financial institutions. Participating experts included:

- Shri Vinit Gupta, - North & East India, HSBC Business Banking - Shri Saurabh Bansal, Axis Bank - Shri Rohit Kumar Sikkewal, General Manager, Sunkonnect The event also hosted exhibitions showcasing financial products, innovative technologies, cluster success stories, and digital market tools supporting MSME growth. Celebrating Champions of Responsible Enterprise The Awards & Closing Ceremony recognised Business Membership Organisations and enterprises demonstrating excellence in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and inclusive development. Chief Guest Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament, felicitated the awardees and remarked, "MSMEs remain the backbone of India's economy and a powerful driver of employment and inclusive growth. Sustainability initiatives must be practical and aligned with industry realities, supported by stronger coordination between government, industry bodies, and financial institutions."

Distinguished dignitaries present on the dais included: - Padma Shri Nila Madhab Panda, National Award-winning filmmaker and sustainability advocate - Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, SVP Global CSR, HCLTech & Director, HCL Foundation - Shri Asim Sharma, Senior Expert & Lead - Sustainable Finance, WWF India - Shri Rakesh Rewari, Jury Member and Former Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI Delivering the Vote of Thanks, Shri Mukesh Gulati, Executive Director, FMC, said, "The strength of this platform lies in collaboration. When BMOs, policymakers, financial institutions, and development partners work together, sustainability becomes achievable and scalable. FMC remains committed to building resilient clusters where responsible practices translate into competitiveness, livelihoods, and long-term economic transformation."

The ceremony also marked the launch of the "Super 16" publication, documenting inspiring case studies of organisations promoting sustainable practices across India's MSME clusters. A Growing National Platform for Responsible Business Since its inception in 2015, the Responsible BMO Awards have emerged as India's first dedicated platform recognising BMOs promoting responsible business practices among MSMEs. The initiative continues to foster peer learning, institutional collaboration, and innovation toward sustainable economic development. The central message emerging from this year's conference was clear: Sustainable MSME growth requires alignment between policy, finance, industry action, and institutional collaboration -- transforming responsibility into long-term competitiveness. About FMC The Foundation for MSME Clusters (FMC) works to enhance the competitiveness, sustainability, and inclusive growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises through cluster development, policy advocacy, capacity building, sustainability initiatives, and market linkages.

