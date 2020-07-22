A 'Super School' offering free CBSE syllabus with special focus on practical training

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A science tech park where students can learn science lessons through practical training, a micro-Hybrid power generator which teaches lessons of energy conservation, hundreds of native plants and trees, butterflies and birds treasure, a rabbit house and aquariums, bio power plant, full-fledged smart class rooms and finally lunch on the house.

Providing all these and also offering CBSE syllabus free of cost. Yes, pinch yourself to believe what you are reading. All this is happening in our own neighbourhood in Namma Bengaluru! Surprised? Visit Vagdevi Vilas Super School part of Vagdevi Vilas Institutions in Munnekolalu Village, Marathahalli, Bangalore. All this is an ISRO scientist's dream come true.

What makes this school unique? Once you step inside the school campus, which is spread over 8 acres, a butterfly park welcomes you. As you go beyond this, around 70 species of flowers is bound to make you nostalgic. Also, 450 varieties of trees will arouse the feeling that you are in the midst of forest.

Several species of worms and insects can be spotted with ease. Students in uniform can be seen engaged in practical training rather than just being book worms. They can be seen applying their thoughts to make our lives better. In reality, this school is Super in every sense - any academic and/or non-academic parameter taken into account.

One of the big concerns of every poor family living in Bengaluru is ensuring quality education for their kids. A majority of the families are not in a position to foot the school fee. Unfortunately, owing to financial difficulties, these kids are ending up with poor quality education which adversely affect not only their future but also of the nation.

The free CBSE syllabus school started its journey five years ago. In this short journey, the school has been able to draw attention of all towards its innovative modules. Along with free CBSE education, Adamya Chetana organisation led by well-known social worker Tejaswini Ananthkumar provides free mid-day meals for all the students. The school has over 430 students - from 1st to 10th standard - and all are from lower income groups like auto & taxi drivers, unskilled labourers, construction workers, etc.

A dream come true: This Super School is the dream child of K Harish, who spent decades serving ISRO. "I always wanted to help children from under privileged segment of the society by offering good quality education. I wanted to offer them an education which really helps them to sharpen their skills and develop their personality. Today it is being realized through this school," he said.

According to Rekha, mother of three siblings who are all studying in Vagdevi Vilas Super School, the institute came as lifeline for the family. "Definitely my family was not in a position to send our children to such a good school. Today, all my children are getting very good education. They are showing all round talent because of various activities carried out in the school. We are really grateful to the school for this," Rekha, the house wife, added. Her husband is working as a construction worker.

Shrinath, an auto driver, echoes the view of Rekha, "If this school was not there, it would have remained only a dream for me to give good education for my child."

Harish, a scientist who worked for the prestigious ISRO has tried to address educational needs of meritorious poor students through his unique Super School, which offers free education in CBSE syllabus. What makes this Super school unique is that it provides high quality education with all modern facilities, where emphasis is laid on learning through experiments.

"One day, we had a class regarding rain water harvesting and its importance. Our teacher was explaining about ways of collecting rain water for reusing purpose and methods of rainwater harvesting that will help recharge ground water level. But those things were beyond our grasp. Sensing the mood, our teacher took us to the terrace for a practical session. That's how it all began," says Manoj Kumar, a class 7 student of the school.

"First, the teacher showed us how the rain water collected on the terrace drains into large sized underground tanks placed in the ground floor through pipes. Then we saw, overflowing water from these tanks filling up bore wells in the campus. We were astonished to learn that, water we are using at the school is 100 % harvested during the rainy season!" he further added.

Rain water harvesting and water recharge pits in the school has now resulted in underground water level improvement in about 8 kilometres radius. Bio gas aids the school to reduce its dependence on external sources. The entire area has now regained its lost biodiversity.

K Harish has genuine concern towards ecosystem. He played a prominent role in imparting environment awareness among the students of his school. The school has been active in harvesting rain water, producing green energy, sourcing fertilizers from waste, reusing papers, growing vegetables in the campus and many other environment friendly activities apart from operating a 100 kw capacity captive solar power unit in the lush green campus.

According to K Harish, all these protocols are now being followed across all Vagdevi Vilas schools spread across the city. "Our idea is to provide value based practical oriented education with roots in our Indian tradition. Our tradition has its roots in nature. We are following the same," he said. Finally, the school's initiative of rain water harvesting, solar energy production and concern for environment have won it the 'Wonderla Green Award'. Likewise, Schneider Electric Company has honoured the school with 'Best Green School Award'.

