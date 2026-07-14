PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14: Aalpha Information Systems, a custom software development company with 18 years of experience delivering technology across 45+ countries, today announced the launch of DeliveryStack, a production-ready, white-label platform built to help entrepreneurs and enterprises launch on-demand delivery businesses in weeks instead of months. Most on-demand delivery startups do not fail because the business idea is wrong. They fail because founding teams spend six to twelve months and a large share of their funding rebuilding the same underlying systems that hundreds of platforms have already solved: real-time dispatch, GPS tracking, multi-party payouts, and order management across customer, driver, and merchant apps. By the time the platform is ready, the market opportunity has often narrowed or a competitor has already launched.

DeliveryStack addresses this directly. It is a fully built, white-label on-demand delivery infrastructure covering food delivery, pharmacy and healthcare delivery, courier and parcel services, ride-hailing, and home services. Businesses can onboard, customize branding, populate data, and go live in as little as two to four weeks, supported by a four-step onboarding process and managed services for ongoing operations. "Most founders in this space are not choosing between a good idea and a bad one. They are choosing between spending a year rebuilding infrastructure or launching now with a platform that already works," said Pawan Pawar, Founder and CEO of Aalpha. "DeliveryStack exists because we kept seeing the same pattern across clients: strong market opportunity, but months lost rebuilding things that do not need to be rebuilt."

"We are seeing strong demand from businesses that want to launch delivery and logistics services without spending months building core infrastructure from scratch," said Muzammil K, Marketing Manager at Aalpha Information Systems. "DeliveryStack gives teams a production-ready foundation they can customize and launch quickly while focusing on customer acquisition and operations instead of rebuilding backend systems." The platform includes production-grade features across all stakeholders in an on-demand business, including customer ordering and checkout, driver and dispatch tools, merchant and store management, and admin oversight, along with integrated wallets, global payment and logistics integrations, and enterprise-grade security. DeliveryStack is designed with compliance considerations relevant to regulated industries, including healthcare and fintech deployments across multiple regions.

DeliveryStack is built by the same engineering team behind Aalpha's broader development practice, which has delivered more than 5,500 projects across 45+ countries and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating from over 215 verified client reviews on Clutch. Aalpha is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Pricing for DeliveryStack is customized based on target vertical, region, and deployment scope. Businesses can schedule a platform demo directly with the Aalpha team. About Aalpha Information Systems Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Aalpha Information Systems is a custom software development and IT outsourcing company serving clients across the US, UK, Gulf region, Africa, and Asia. The company has completed more than 5,500 projects across 45+ countries and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating from over 215 verified reviews on Clutch.

Contact Aalpha Information Systems contact@aalpha.net www.aalpha.net (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)