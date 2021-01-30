Adarsh Group launches Adarsh Greens, first premium affordable housing project in north Bengaluru

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Adarsh Developers, a leading 30-year-old real estate company in Bengaluru, has announced the launch of Adarsh Greens, a new residential development near Jakkur Lake, which has emerged as a hotbed for those looking for serenity, in the heart of the city.

Adarsh, well known for premium quality housing, has launched these 1 and 2 BHK homes for a millennial lifestyle in line with its vision to provide unprecedented and the finest lifestyles to home buyers. Adarsh Greens comes with the promise of homes that stay in the family for years, with passionately crafted designs and engineering that fuse modern living with nature.

The booming millennial workforce in the city has fuelled the need to look at spaces that blend the convention with the modern. Every buyer of Adarsh Greens comes home to a universe brimming with natural beauty and greenery, spread over 26 acres, with more than 74 percent open spaces. The fusion of modern living with nature is the highlight of this property, where one can choose from 1 and 2 BHK apartments, unit size ranging from 650 - 1000 sq ft. Phase I consists of 676 apartments with possession expected to be given from October 2024.

BM Jayeshankar, CMD, Adarsh Group, said, "We at Adarsh have always focused on customer satisfaction, crafting homes that usher in a lifetime of happiness. Today, millennials are looking for spaces where they can relax and feel at one with nature, at the same time be well connected. Adarsh Greens offers the promise of a new home for a new generation of millennials. We have carefully chosen Jakkur which offers connectivity and proximity, at the same time, takes you to the lap of nature. We have taken care to ensure trust, quality and consistency, the cornerstones of our architecture. We believe that Adarsh Greens will help homebuyers fulfill their desires."

Every resident of Adarsh Greens becomes a part of a sustainable community. The design and landscape of the property are inspired by the aura of forests with the functionality of urban spaces. The soothing and subtle shades of the facade exude sheer elegance. The earthy tones of the exterior blend in with the green of the courtyard. Every apartment carries the fine imprint of state-of-the-art infrastructure to suit the best standard of living. Adarsh Greens has an excellent connectivity and is 20-minute drive away from all necessities. The property is also well linked to hospitals, schools, colleges and workplaces. October 2024 will witness a new wave of home buyers being the proud owners of this amazing property called Adarsh Greens.

Adarsh Greens advantages:

* Best in segment specifications

* Best in segment open area (74 per cent open space)

* Highly efficient floor plans

* Best in class ventilation

* Water conservative system

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)