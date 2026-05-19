IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs is heating up, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face a must-win clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday, May 19.

With three playoff spots still undecided, every game has become crucial, especially for RR, who are currently placed sixth in the standings.

A win for Rajasthan could take them back into the top four and keep their hopes of finishing on 16 points alive. Much of their success once again depends on the top order, while skipper Riyan Parag finding form at the right time has provided a timely boost. However, their fragile middle order continues to be a major issue after a dramatic collapse in the previous match. Their bowling unit, too, has struggled for consistency, with Jofra Archer being the lone reliable performer.

Lucknow Super Giants may already be out of the playoff race, but they still have plenty to play for. Fresh from a morale-boosting win over Chennai Super Kings, LSG will aim to continue their momentum and avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 19

Wins: 9

Losses: 10

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 47.37%

Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL (LSG)

Matches: 69

Wins: 32

Losses: 36

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 47.06%

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals head into Tuesday’s must-win clash under immense pressure after another disappointing defeat against Delhi Capitals. The Royals have relied heavily on teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for explosive starts, but they need greater support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

Captain Riyan Parag has regained form in recent matches despite dealing with a hamstring niggle and will once again be key in the middle order alongside Dhruv Jurel. RR’s biggest concern remains their inability to finish innings strongly, highlighted by their collapse against DC.

Their fielding has also been below par throughout the tournament. In bowling, Jofra Archer continues to be the lone consistent performer in an otherwise struggling attack.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Impact players: Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026: LSG playing 11 vs RR

Lucknow Super Giants may already be out of playoff contention, but they will look to end their disappointing IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note. LSG finally returned to winning ways with an impressive victory over Chennai Super Kings, powered by a brilliant knock from Mitchell Marsh.

The side will hope for another strong showing from their top order, which has struggled for consistency throughout the season. Captain Rishabh Pant continues to search for the right batting position and, interestingly, did not bat in the previous match to allow others time in the middle. Players like Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram remain crucial if LSG are to play spoilers in the final week of the league stage.

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Josh Inglis, M Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni

LSG squad for IPL 2026:

Rishabh Pant, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Mukul Choudhary, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth

IPL 2026: RR vs LSG key player battles

RR batters vs LSG bowlers

Batter (RR) Bowler (LSG) Inns Runs Outs SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Mohammed Shami 7 46 0 128 Yashasvi Jaiswal Mayank Yadav 2 18 1 138 Dhruv Jurel Mohammed Shami 4 27 2 122 Riyan Parag Mohammed Shami 6 24 3 118 Riyan Parag Shahbaz Ahmed 3 21 1 150 Ravindra Jadeja Mohammed Shami 6 38 1 148 Donovan Ferreira Mayank Yadav 2 17 1 155 Shubham Dubey Akash Singh 2 16 1 145

LSG batters vs RR bowlers