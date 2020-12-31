Aeofit Launches Range of Smart Wearables at Affordable Prices

You would like to read
- Crossbeats brings you work from home's best bud in its beast of a new true wireless earphones
- Nav Wireless betting big on the use of LiFi technology for COVID-19 treatment
- SmartTemp+ | India's first Smart Wireless Thermometer launched by CWD Innovations
- India's COVID-19 Active Caseload Falls Significantly: Health Ministry
- OptraLABS received ICMR clearance for its COVID-19 recovery test kits
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aeofit India, a New Delhi based startup has launched a range of Smart Wearables in India, focussing on Smart Watches and Wireless Earphones. The company's vision - "accessible technology for all" is reflected in its affordable pricing and high-performance product specifications.
In this COVID Era, keeping a tab on Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure and Temperature keeps you prepared for any diversions from a healthy lifestyle. Smart Watches by Aeofit focus on these fitness aspects, along with keeping up with the latest style trends. With state-of-the-art sensors, users can keep a track of step counts and sports activities aiming at a holistic approach to fitness.
Aeofit has also launched a range of audio devices under the Aeopods flag. The audio products focus on high fidelity sound and true wireless freedom at accessible prices.
The smart watch line comprises of four models, each defining a niche. Noteworthy is the Aeofit Alpha, encased in an aluminium alloy frame, and multiple straps exudes a classy statement at any event. Formal dinner, or an early morning run, this watch is sure to be the star of the show. The Alpha sports a bright, high resolution LCD display and tips the scale only at 60 gm. Customizable watch faces, IP67 water resistance, multiple sport mode and seamless connectivity with BLE 5 make Aeofit Alpha your perfect accessory. The other models namely Orion, Nebula and Polaris are equally impressive with class defining features and deserve a check out.
The Aeopods line comes with two earphones, Echo and Rhythm. The Echo is powered by Qualcomm AptX technology and features one of the largest drivers in its class. True to its wireless freedom sensibilities, Echo is designed for sweat & splash resistance with a battery life to last a movie marathon. Environment Noise Cancellation combined with superior microphones, make them an essential part of your work from home kit. They deliver an excellent gaming performance with ultra-low 150 ms latency and immersive sound.
"Purchasing power in Indian household it not only limited to tier 1 cities but also to deeper rural and semi-urban areas that are yet to explore the digital world. We plan to bring the latest smart wearables tech not only to the young and tech savvy but also to the elderly where checking on vitals becomes a necessity," - Aeofit Spokesperson.
With the special inaugural pricing, you can get your hands on the Smart Watches starting at only Rs. 1999 and Earphones from Rs. 1299. For orders and product specifications, please visit, and .
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor