Aeofit Launches Range of Smart Wearables at Affordable Prices

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aeofit India, a New Delhi based startup has launched a range of Smart Wearables in India, focussing on Smart Watches and Wireless Earphones. The company's vision - "accessible technology for all" is reflected in its affordable pricing and high-performance product specifications.

In this COVID Era, keeping a tab on Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, Blood Pressure and Temperature keeps you prepared for any diversions from a healthy lifestyle. Smart Watches by Aeofit focus on these fitness aspects, along with keeping up with the latest style trends. With state-of-the-art sensors, users can keep a track of step counts and sports activities aiming at a holistic approach to fitness.

Aeofit has also launched a range of audio devices under the Aeopods flag. The audio products focus on high fidelity sound and true wireless freedom at accessible prices.

The smart watch line comprises of four models, each defining a niche. Noteworthy is the Aeofit Alpha, encased in an aluminium alloy frame, and multiple straps exudes a classy statement at any event. Formal dinner, or an early morning run, this watch is sure to be the star of the show. The Alpha sports a bright, high resolution LCD display and tips the scale only at 60 gm. Customizable watch faces, IP67 water resistance, multiple sport mode and seamless connectivity with BLE 5 make Aeofit Alpha your perfect accessory. The other models namely Orion, Nebula and Polaris are equally impressive with class defining features and deserve a check out.

The Aeopods line comes with two earphones, Echo and Rhythm. The Echo is powered by Qualcomm AptX technology and features one of the largest drivers in its class. True to its wireless freedom sensibilities, Echo is designed for sweat & splash resistance with a battery life to last a movie marathon. Environment Noise Cancellation combined with superior microphones, make them an essential part of your work from home kit. They deliver an excellent gaming performance with ultra-low 150 ms latency and immersive sound.

"Purchasing power in Indian household it not only limited to tier 1 cities but also to deeper rural and semi-urban areas that are yet to explore the digital world. We plan to bring the latest smart wearables tech not only to the young and tech savvy but also to the elderly where checking on vitals becomes a necessity," - Aeofit Spokesperson.

With the special inaugural pricing, you can get your hands on the Smart Watches starting at only Rs. 1999 and Earphones from Rs. 1299. For orders and product specifications, please visit, and .

