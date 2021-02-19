Aeroplay Entertainment's lab facility, AeroLab, joins Trusted Partner Network

Singapore/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aeroplay Entertainment Pte Ltd's Mumbai-based Lab facility, AeroLab, has joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the gold standard in global content security.

TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the Motion Pictures of America (MPA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) for conformance with the MPA content security best practices. Aeroplay Entertainment reviewed and made the necessary changes to its policies, infrastructure, and security system to obtain the TPN certification.

These changes will enable Aeroplay Entertainment to provide the highest level of security required to keep all data protected and private for its clients and partners (studios and distributors).

By associating with TPN, Aeroplay has joined a select group of Content Service Providers (CSP) worldwide, which undergo annual assessments to ensure they continually meet TPN's strict security guidelines. No matter what level of production you require - encoding, transcoding, editing, sound design/mixing, shoots, and more - rest assured client's media content will be safe and secure with Aeroplay Entertainment.

AeroLab offers complete specialized technical services, which include, but are not limited to, digital asset management, audio-video editing, mastering, language localization, origination services along with encoding and transcoding content for all airline Inflight Entertainment systems.

"Aeroplay's investment in a world-class lab in Mumbai and the certification by Trusted Partner Network shall provide the necessary comfort to major Hollywood studios to directly send media files to our lab. The technical facility provides secure and real-time content automation, encoding and delivery pipeline to enable cost and time-savings to movie and TV studios, and distributors around the world for delivering their content to all major in-flight entertainment systems," said Prakash Johari, Chief Executive Officer, Aeroplay Entertainment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)