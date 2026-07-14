PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has successfully completed the first segment erection commissioning, using the Launching Girder at Piplani Chouraha for the 13 km Elevated Blue Line Viaduct Metro Project from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri. This is a historic milestone and shall enable speedy progress of the 12.9 km metro.

Bhopal Metro or Bhoj Metro as it's called, is being built by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited (MPMRCL). Afcons is constructing the Blue Line as an EPC contractor.

The launch of - First segment erection by launching girder at Bhopal Elevated Metro Project (3156) was in the presence of MPMRCL Director Works and other officials