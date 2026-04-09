Ai+ unveils the Nova Series, Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip, combining design, performance, and accessibility in one ecosystem

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], April 9: Ai+ Smartphone today launched the Nova Series, marking its most ambitious launch yet, alongside its first tablet, new audio products, and expanded wearables lineup bringing together a fully connected ecosystem built around simplicity, privacy, and everyday usability. At the centre are three distinct 5G smartphones Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and Nova Flip each designed for a different user, but united by a single belief: premium technology should be accessible, reliable, and worth carrying every day. "We built Ai+ on a simple conviction that great technology should not come with trade-offs. Pulse 1 and Nova 5G proved that users value trust, simplicity, and consistency. With over one million users in under a year, the response has been clear. The Nova Series, and everything we are launching alongside it, is our strongest expression yet of that belief," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone & Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Nova Series: Three Devices, Three Distinct Expressions The Nova Series places camera and design at the centre of the experience, not as features, but as fundamentals. * Nova 2 is built for everyday reliability featuring a 50MP camera for natural, sharp images, a 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and full dual-mode 5G support. Available in five colours - Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black, each designed to reflect a distinct mood. * Nova 2 Ultra is the most complete expression of the lineup featuring a Sony IMX752 50MP camera with OIS, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, VC cooling, and design-led customisation, including dynamic lighting that responds to calls, messages, and more.

* Nova Flip brings back personality into smartphones with a nostalgic flip form factor, a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, 32MP front camera, and Glacier White finish inspired by Pantone's Cloud Dancer. All three devices run on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, offering a clean, consistent experience and real-time transparency through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. * Nova 2: Sale starts April 14, from Rs. 8,999 * Nova 2 Ultra: Sale starts April 17, from Rs. 14,999* * Nova Flip: Launching May, priced at Rs. 29,999* (All products to be available on Flipkart and select retail outlets) PulseTab: Entering the Tablet Segment Ai+ also introduced PulseTab, its first tablet and a new pillar in the connected ecosystem.

Built for everyday use, PulseTab features a 10.95-inch FHD 90Hz display, quad speakers, dual SIM + Wi-Fi support, and a design that is clean, portable, and practical. PulseTab goes on sale in May on Flipkart and select retail outlets, priced at Rs. 9,999. Expanding the Ai+ Ecosystem The launch also strengthens Ai+'s ecosystem across audio and wearables: * NovaPod Beats - performance-focused audio with ANC, 13mm drivers, and health tracking * NovaPods Air - everyday TWS with 22-hour playback and clear calling * RotateCam 4G - a smartwatch with a rotating camera, standalone calling, GPS, and app ecosystem NovaPod Beats: Rs. 1,599 | NovaPods Air: Rs. 899 | RotateCam 4G: Rs. 4,999 and will go on sale in May on Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Everything launched today from Nova Series to PulseTab and beyond reflects a single idea: Technology should not complicate life. It should fit into it. With a growing ecosystem, Ai+ is moving from individual products to a connected experience, one that is accessible, expressive, and built for real everyday use. Nova Series -- Key Specifications: PulseTab -- Key Specifications Ai+ Connected Ecosystem -- Key Specifications: About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology. About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

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