PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] / Dover (Delaware) [US], April 15: In an industry where most software agencies still bill by the hour and profit from delays, Ailoitte, the AI-native product engineering company, today announced a fundamental shift in how software gets built and sold. The company is formally introducing AI Velocity Pods - a proprietary delivery model that pairs autonomous AI agents with senior human engineers inside outcome-based engagements - eliminating the traditional time-and-material billing model entirely. - Ailoitte ditches billable hours for outcome-based delivery - AI Velocity Pods combining autonomous AI agents with senior engineers to compress months of development into weeks.

The result: products that previously took 6-9 months now ship in 6-9 weeks. At a fixed price. Tied to outcomes, not effort. This is not an incremental improvement. This is a structural break from how the $1.73 trillion global IT services industry operates. The $1.73 Trillion Problem Nobody Talks About Here is the uncomfortable truth about software development in 2026: The global IT services market is projected to exceed $6 trillion in total IT spending this year, according to Gartner's latest forecast. Yet the way most of that money gets spent hasn't fundamentally changed in two decades. Agencies bill hours. Clients pay for effort. And neither side has a strong incentive to finish faster.

The consequences are staggering. Research from Gartner indicates that organisations spend 60-80% of their IT budgets simply maintaining existing systems, leaving little room for innovation. McKinsey's research shows that employees spend 1.8 hours every day searching for or re-entering information across disconnected legacy systems - a productivity drain that costs enterprises millions annually. Meanwhile, the Standish Group's CHAOS reports have consistently shown that the majority of software projects either exceed their budgets, miss deadlines, or fail to deliver the promised scope. The time-and-material model doesn't just tolerate this failure - it rewards it. "The traditional IT services model has a misaligned incentive at its core," said Sunil Kumar, CEO of Ailoitte. "When you bill by the hour, your revenue increases when projects take longer. We decided to burn that model down With AI Velocity Pods, we only win when our clients win - faster delivery, fixed cost, measurable outcomes."

What Are AI Velocity Pods and Why They Change Everything The AI Velocity Pod is not a team. It is a delivery engine. Each Pod is a self-contained, cross-functional unit built around a single mission: deliver a defined business outcome at a fixed price within a compressed timeline. The Pod combines three elements that, together, create a multiplier effect no traditional team can match: Senior Human Architects who own product vision, architectural decisions, code quality, and client alignment. These are not junior developers learning on the job. Every Pod is led by engineers with deep domain expertise. Autonomous AI Agents that handle code generation, automated testing, CI/CD pipeline management, documentation, code review, and boilerplate production - tasks that consume 30-60% of a traditional developer's day according to recent industry studies. The AI doesn't assist. It executes.

Governed AI Workflows with human checkpoints at every critical stage - architecture review, security audit, deployment approval. AI accelerates; humans govern. This separation of velocity and judgment is what makes the model production safe. "Most companies use AI as a side tool after planning is complete," Sunil Kumar added. "We design delivery around AI from the start. The Pod is architected so AI and humans operate in parallel, not sequentially. That's where the 3x speed comes from." The Data Behind the 3x Claim Ailoitte's 3x delivery speed isn't a marketing assertion - it is grounded in measurable industry dynamics that the Pod model is purpose-built to exploit.

According to a 2026 analysis of AI coding productivity, approximately 84% of developers now use or plan to use AI tools in their workflow, and AI-generated code accounts for roughly 41% of all code written globally. Developers using AI tools report saving an average of 3.6 hours per week, with controlled experiments showing 30-55% speed improvements on scoped programming tasks such as writing functions, generating tests, and producing boilerplate. But here is the critical insight most companies miss: individual developer speed is not the bottleneck. A landmark 2025 study by Faros AI across more than 10,000 developers found that while AI-augmented developers completed 21% more tasks and merged 98% more pull requests, PR review time increased by 91%. The bottleneck simply moved downstream.

This is exactly the problem the AI Velocity Pod solves. By embedding AI governance, automated quality gates, and senior-led review into the Pod's operating system - not bolting them on afterward - Ailoitte eliminates the review bottleneck that cripples most AI-assisted teams. The Pod doesn't just make developers faster. It makes the entire delivery pipeline faster. Why Outcome-Based Engagement Is the Future and Why Most Agencies Won't Adopt It The shift from hourly billing to outcome-based pricing is not just a business model change. It is a trust signal. Industry research from Gartner projected that by 2025, over 30% of enterprise solutions would incorporate outcome-based pricing components, up from approximately 15% in 2022. That figure continues to climb. Gartner's latest research suggests that by the end of 2026, over 50% of B2B tech services will be sold through multi-variable outcome models. Meanwhile, EY's January 2026 report confirmed that SaaS companies across the board are migrating toward outcome-based pricing as generative AI reshapes service delivery.

The reason most traditional IT services agencies resist this shift is simple: outcome-based pricing punishes inefficiency. If you are an agency that profits from scope creep and extended timelines, tying your revenue to outcomes is financial suicide. Ailoitte is doing the opposite. By building AI Velocity Pods specifically to compress timelines and deliver fixed outcomes, the company has aligned its business model with the very thing clients have always wanted: predictable cost, predictable timelines, and accountability for results. "We are not selling time anymore," said Sunil Kumar. "We are selling outcomes. If we don't deliver, we don't get paid. That's the level of confidence we have in this model."

Who This Is for and Who Should Be Worried AI Velocity Pods are designed for three segments: Startups racing to market - Founders who cannot afford to spend 6-12 months and $500K+ on an MVP that may not even validate their hypothesis. A Pod can take a startup from idea to production-ready MVP in 4-6 weeks at a fixed price, with a clear scope and no surprise invoices. Enterprises trapped by legacy systems - large organisations spending the majority of their IT budgets maintaining outdated infrastructure. Pods deliver modernisation projects with measurable milestones, not open-ended consulting engagements. Growth-stage companies scaling products - Businesses that need to ship features faster than their in-house teams can deliver, without the overhead and ramp-up time of traditional staff augmentation.

Who should be worried? All IT services firm still selling hours. Every agency padding timelines because their contract incentivises it. Every consulting firm charging $80+/hour for junior developers who spend their first three months learning the client's codebase. The AI Velocity Pod makes that entire model economically obsolete. The Competitive Moat: Why This Is Hard to Copy Launching an 'AI-powered team' is easy to announce. Building a governed delivery system that reliably produces 3x speed at fixed cost is extraordinarily hard. Ailoitte's moat comes from four layers that took years to build: Proprietary AI Delivery Workflows: Ailoitte has developed its own governed AI integration layer that orchestrates when AI executes autonomously versus when human review is required. This is not off-the-shelf GitHub Copilot usage. It is a delivery operating system.

Domain-Trained Engineering Pods: Every Pod is configured for specific industry domains - healthcare, fintech, logistics, SaaS - with pre-built compliance frameworks, architecture patterns, and testing protocols. A healthcare Pod ships HIPAA-compliant code from Day 1 because compliance is baked into the workflow, not audited after the fact. Outcome-Based Commercial Structure - The fixed-price model forces internal discipline that hourly-billing agencies never develop. Every Pod operates under delivery pressure that aligns with the client's urgency. There is no incentive to slow down. Battle-Tested Track Record - Ailoitte has delivered over 300+ products across healthcare, fintech, education, e-commerce, and enterprise SaaS, serving both startups and global brands. The company has operated from Bengaluru and Dover since 2017, building a reputation for on-time, on-budget delivery long before the AI Velocity Pod formalised the model.

What This Means for the Industry The introduction of AI Velocity Pods represents the kind of structural disruption that reshapes markets. When one company proves that outcomes-based, AI-native delivery can consistently beat traditional models on speed, cost, and quality, it changes what buyers expect from every vendor. Consider the signals Global IT spending is projected to reach $6.08 trillion in 2026 - yet Gartner reports that 9% of every enterprise IT budget is being consumed simply by price increases on existing software, not new value creation. CEOs have identified AI as the defining competitive advantage of the next decade, with 62% of CEOs prioritising AI according to Gartner's research. And an industry analysis warns that vendors still selling on effort-based models will face contracting pressure and commoditisation risk.

The market is sending an unmistakable signal: the era of paying for effort is ending. The era of paying for outcomes has begun. Ailoitte is not waiting for the industry to catch up. The company has already made the leap. The Cost of Waiting Every month a company spends evaluating whether to adopt AI-first delivery is a month where competitors are shipping products three times faster. Every quarter spent in a traditional engagement model - paying for time, absorbing scope creep, waiting for overdue milestones - is a quarter of lost market share, burned capital, and eroded investor confidence. The question is no longer whether AI-native, outcome-based delivery will become the industry standard. The data confirms it already is.

About Ailoitte Ailoitte is an AI-native product engineering partner headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in Dover, Delaware. Founded in 2017, Ailoitte helps startups, growth-stage companies, and enterprises build, modernise, and scale digital products through AI Velocity Pods - fixed-price, outcome-based delivery units that combine senior human engineers with autonomous AI agents. The company serves clients across healthcare, fintech, e-commerce, education, and enterprise SaaS, with a portfolio spanning 100+ production-grade products. Media Contact: Ailoitte Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Email: info@ailoitte.com Website: www.ailoitte.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2955805/Ailoitte_AI_Velocity_Pods.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)