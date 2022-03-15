Akshay Kumar captures 12 Moj creators, demands 1B views

Mumbai/ Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Looking at the(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4d8m59ct2wQ" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar, the janta knows that if somebody messes with him, he will make sure of showcasing his 'Bhaukaal'.

While out-of-the-box feats, to garner the limelight, are something everyone is familiar with, the trajectory of the movie promotion has taken a surprising turn today spreading some waves of fear.

If no one knows about it, here is the TLDR version. Twelve popular Moj creators were reported missing last seen on Saturday (https://twitter.com/search?q=%23MojCreatorsNotFound & amp;src=typeahead_click & amp;f=top) #MojCreatorsNotFound and the star cast, (https://twitter.com/kritisanon/status/1503260372174012418?s=20 & amp;t=BcnnIl5s47ZCrZh6ivKh2w) Kriti Sanon, (https://twitter.com/ArshadWarsi/status/1503269065703714817?s=20 & amp;t=BcnnIl5s47ZCrZh6ivKh2w) Arshad Warsi, and (https://twitter.com/Asli_Jacqueline/status/1503276670517620739?s=20 & amp;t=HJHuGT3RYFHFTY2vOP9ASQ) Jacqueline Fernandez, while staying in the character of the roles they play in the movie, also hinted an element of doubt towards Bachchhan Paandey. This has sent all social media platforms into a tizzy, especially the 160 million users on the short video platform, (https://apps.apple.com/IN/app/id1523457550?mt=8) Moj. The missing creators include (https://mojapp.in/@bee99) Bhavi, (https://mojapp.in/@himanshu_s01) Himanshu, (https://mojapp.in/@sohail_d) Sohail, (https://mojapp.in/@rashishinde) Rashi, (https://mojapp.in/@surbhiirathore3) Surbhi, (https://mojapp.in/@pranavimanukonda) Pranavi, (https://mojapp.in/@khwahishgal) Khwaish, (https://mojapp.in/@srish) Sriish, (https://mojapp.in/@sameekshatakke13) Sameeksha, (https://mojapp.in/@iamsimranjainn) Simran, (https://mojapp.in/@mrsohu?referrer=iOS & amp;h=SztBDGT-E2RatV) Sohail, and (https://mojapp.in/@funwithprasadd) Prasad.

Akshay plays the role of a stone-eyed and stone-hearted gangster, and staying in character, Akshay Kumar has made an announcement today demanding (https://twitter.com/akshaykumar/status/1503366460583780357?s=24) 1 billion views on Moj for the hashtag (https://apps.apple.com/IN/app/id1523457550?mt=8) #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj in exchange for the return of the content creators he has held for ransom. Although the fumes of scare consumed the netizens, Akshay Kumar aka Bachchhan Paandey publicly announced the reason behind this capture. Here's what he had to say, "Bhaukaal mach gaya hai! I have kidnapped 12 Moj creators. Kyun? Bas humne kidnap kiya mazz aaaya, torture kiya aur mazz aaaya. Inki salaamati chahte ho toh jyada lappar tappar kiye begair 1 billion+ views deliver karo #BachchhanPaandeyKiMoj par kaltak! 1 billion+ views de jaao, creators ko le jaao."

Now that everyone is all caught up with the TLDR, head over to (https://apps.apple.com/IN/app/id1523457550?mt=8) Moj and play the hashtag in order to save these creators, and stay tuned to see how the rest of the story unfolds

P.S. Bachchhan Paandey was last seen at Borivali station boarding a train for Delhi... Are the Moj creators in there?

Tick tock, tick tock..... save the Moj creators!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)