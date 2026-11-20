VMPL New Delhi [India], November 20: The wellness brand is strengthening its consumer engagement strategy through product education, transparent communication and a customer-first approach as it expands its presence in the magnesium-led body care category. As consumer awareness around wellness and personal care continues to evolve, brands are increasingly recognising the importance of transparency, education and authentic communication in building lasting customer relationships. Akshina Jindal, Founder of BubbleMe, is focusing on these principles to strengthen the brand's identity and establish consumer trust in the emerging magnesium-led body care category. For Akshina Jindal, being the face of BubbleMe goes beyond personal visibility. It represents accountability towards the products, promises and experiences the brand delivers to its customers. Through direct communication, she aims to simplify product understanding, address consumer queries and make wellness more approachable for everyday users.

With magnesium-led body care still being an unfamiliar category for many consumers, product education plays a significant role in BubbleMe's communication strategy. Akshina Jindal believes that consumers should understand the intended use of products, their role in everyday routines and the realistic expectations associated with them. She emphasises that wellness communication should be responsible and evidence-conscious, distinguishing between individual experiences and benefits that can be substantiated. According to her, wellness products should not be positioned as universal solutions or substitutes for medical care. Instead, transparent communication and consistent product experiences should form the foundation of consumer confidence. BubbleMe has also recorded notable business growth over the past year. The company's annualised revenue run-rate has increased from approximately ₹6 crore to ₹18 crore, while the brand has reached more than 250,000 consumers. Its repeat-purchase rate currently stands at around 20%.

Commenting on the role of founder visibility in business growth, she has highlighted that founder-led communication, influencer collaborations and paid advertising contribute to different aspects of brand development. While founders can provide deeper insights into product philosophy and address customer concerns, influencer collaborations help brands connect with relevant communities, and paid advertising supports wider discovery. However, she believes that brand visibility alone cannot guarantee long-term growth. The actual customer experience, product quality and consistency in service ultimately determine whether consumers continue their relationship with a brand. As the company continues to scale, maintaining a balance between founder accessibility and organisational growth remains an important priority. Akshina Jindal acknowledges that running a growing business requires equal attention to product development, operations, team building and customer service. She also believes that customer support should become increasingly independent of the founder's personal involvement.

Looking ahead, BubbleMe aims to build an organisational culture around openness, accountability and clarity. The brand is working towards strengthening its internal communication capabilities, developing consistent customer support processes and incorporating consumer feedback into business decisions. Sharing her perspective on the brand's long-term vision, Akshina Jindal said that her objective is to ensure that the values initially communicated through her personal presence become an integral part of the entire organisation. While she intends to remain involved in conversations around the company's direction, product philosophy and growth journey, she believes the brand's identity must ultimately be sustained by its products, team and customer experience.

As BubbleMe progresses in the wellness space, its focus remains on creating meaningful consumer relationships through responsible product education, transparent communication and consistent delivery. The broader vision is to establish a brand that consumers trust not merely because of its founder's presence, but because of the value and experience it consistently provides. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)