All Visa Centres Of DUdigital To Be Operational From 1st April 2022

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/PNN): Dudigital Global Limited (formerly Known as Du Digital Technologies Limited) (DU Digital) (NSE: DUGLOBAL), One of the leading players in Visa Processing will once again start operating its all 35 Visa centres in India and other countries like UAE, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka after more than 2 years due to COVID 19 Pandemic.
DUdigital Global Limited started its operations in the year 2015 as an outsourcing and Technology Solution specialist for Governments and diplomatic missions. The company manages non-administrative and non-judgmental tasks related to Visas, Passports, Identity Management and other citizen services. The Brand manages the Human Interface between the Visa Applicants and the Technical visa processing units of the Embassy of the Country for which we are awarded the contract or sub-contracts.
Although essential travel to all these countries was open but normal travel was restricted. To cater to this company was operating through the limited centres. Greece had lifted travel restrictions in December 2021 but the restrictions to Malaysia were still in place which will be lifted from the 1st April 2022.
As all major client governments of the company are lifting travel restrictions the company has decided to start operating all its Visa processing centres.
Commenting on this, Rajinder Rai, Chairman of the Company said, "This is a very big moment for the company after the hibernation of almost 2 years we will be operating at full capacity. This will provide a much-needed financial boost to the company as all 3 countries for which we handle Visa processing are popular Travel and Business destinations for Indians.
For FY23 we are expecting to see multifold growth in our financial performance and hope to be at par or exceed our pre-pandemic performance."
Apart from this, Dudigial also provides citizenship and residency programs by investment for various countries in association with partner Migrate World.
