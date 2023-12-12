Sensex (-0.38%)
69665.30 -263.23
Nifty (-0.25%)
20943.90 -53.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6774.85 + 10.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.34%)
44578.80 -150.35
Nifty Bank (-0.35%)
47148.85 -165.40
Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
