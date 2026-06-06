NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 5: Students of Amity Group of Schools and the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations (AICE) - Synchro Study Program have delivered exceptional results in JEE Advanced 2026, once again demonstrating academic excellence and competitive success at the national level. This year, out of 338 students from the Engineering stream, 150 students qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. Of these, over 100 students successfully qualified in one of India's most prestigious and challenging engineering entrance examinations, opening doors to admission in the country's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other leading engineering institutions. Amity proudly celebrates: - 1 student in the Top 100

- 6 students in the Top 500 - 10 students in the Top 1000 Along with many other students securing commendable ranks and strengthening Amity's legacy of excellence in competitive examinations. Among the top achievers are Arnav Jain (AIR 84), Shreyansh Dixit (AIR 211), Pakhi Bisht (AIR 302) - the Girls Topper of Amity, Shivansh Sinha (AIR 327), Param Pranav (AIR 458), Shashank Kumar Maurya (AIR 500), Vyom Agarwal (AIR 772), Pratham Madhav B (AIR 787), Ojas Mittal (AIR 969), and Anirudh Maheshwari (AIR 997). Leading the achievers is Arnav Jain, who secured an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 84. He had earlier scored 99.963 percentile in JEE Main 2026 and 98.2% in the CBSE Class XII Board Examination.

Arnav has also excelled in national and international Olympiads. He attended the prestigious OCSC - Orientation cum Selection Camp (Chemistry) at HBCSE, Mumbai, in both 2025 and 2026 and received Gold Medals for his outstanding performance in the Indian National Chemistry Olympiad. He is also the proud winner of two Gold Medals at the 11th Amity International Olympiad in Chemistry 2026. With these exceptional results, many Amity students are now poised to secure admission to some of the top IITs in India, including institutions renowned globally for engineering, innovation, research, and technology. Their achievements reflect years of dedication, disciplined preparation, and a passion for academic excellence.

Dr. Amita Chauhan, Chairperson, Amity Group of Schools, said, "At Amity, we believe in empowering students to dream big and achieve excellence through dedication, discipline, and perseverance. We are immensely proud of our students and wish them continued success in all their future endeavors." The exceptional results reflect the strong academic ecosystem and focused mentorship provided through the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations (AICE) - Synchro Study Program, which seamlessly integrates school education with advanced studies in Mathematics and Sciences. The program equips students with conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and the confidence required to excel in highly competitive national examinations.

The institution congratulates all students, parents, mentors, and faculty members on this remarkable achievement and wishes the students continued success as they embark on the next chapter of their academic journey at India's leading engineering institutions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)