VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8: Anurag University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KETO Motors on August 25, 2026, to explore avenues for collaboration in the field of electric vehicle (EV) technology), industry engagement, research, and skill development. KETO Motors, founded by Indian entrepreneurs committed to advancing clean mobility in India, has taken significant steps towards promoting electric transportation, including bringing BYD electric buses to India. During the visit, the KETO Motors team held discussions with the leadership and faculty members of Anurag University on strengthening industry-academia collaboration in the rapidly evolving EV sector. The MoU was signed by Mr. Venkatesh Challa, Director, KETO Motors, and Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University, as the authorized signatories. The meeting was attended by Mr. Anurag Palla, Associate Vice President - Strategy, Dr. V. Vijay Kumar, Dean, School of Engineering, Dr. Siddartha Ghosh, Director, Office of Industry Alliances (OIA), Dr. M. Santosh, Associate Director, OIA, Dr. Pratibha Dharmavarapu, Assistant Director, OIA, Dr. Lakshmi Devi, Head, Centre of Excellence - EV, Dr. Md. Yaseen, HOD, EEE, and Dr. K. Krishnaiah, HOD, ME from Anurag University, along with the KETO Motors delegation comprising Mr. Ashokkumar T, Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Ghadil VN, Vice President, Mr. Jawaid Shaheer, Project Manager, Mr. Nitin Paras, Procurement Head (tentative), Ms. Sonam Rout, HR Head, and Ms. Piyusha, HR Executive.

As part of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two institutions will collaborate on student internships and placements, technical training and certification programmes, industry-driven R & D projects, consultancy assignments, curriculum inputs, and mentoring of faculty and students in engineering research projects. The collaboration will also support the establishment and strengthening of Anurag University's Centre of Excellence in EV Technology. As an initial engagement, KETO Motors will provide an industry-driven consultancy project to Anurag University, with further opportunities for R & D and consultancy aimed at addressing real-world challenges in EV technology. Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Anurag University, emphasized that the collaboration with KETO Motors will create valuable opportunities for students and faculty through industry exposure, experiential learning, research, and skill development in the rapidly evolving EV sector.

Anurag Palla, Associate Vice President - Strategy, highlighted Anurag University's commitment to holistic education by integrating academic learning with industry exposure, practical skills, innovation, and opportunities that prepare students for the evolving demands of the professional world. The partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration in electric mobility, enabling students and faculty to engage with real-world EV technologies and industry-relevant challenges. The MoU will remain valid for five years from the date of signing, providing a sustained framework for collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange. Anurag University looks forward to a meaningful and sustained association with KETO Motors towards advancing EV technology, skill development, research and clean mobility solutions.

About Anurag University Anurag University, one of Telangana's first state private universities, and among the top universities of Hyderabad, was established in 2020. Spread across 150+ acres with over 15,000 students, it offers 70+ undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs across Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Medical Sciences, Nursing and International Education. Consistently recognised by NIRF, Times Engineering Survey, The WEEK, and Careers360, Anurag University is committed to academic excellence through Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Project-Based Learning (PBL), research, innovation, industry engagement, and collaborations with 20+ universities across 13 countries. With a strong focus on holistic education, the University is committed to nurturing future-ready leaders and socially responsible professionals, inspiring every student to "Be More Than One."

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