VMPL Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4: Apollomedics Hospitals, recognized as one of the best hospitals for knee replacement in Lucknow, achieved a new medical milestone today by successfully completing 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries. This achievement strengthens Apollomedics' position as a leading centre for best robotic knee replacement in Lucknow and advanced orthopedic care in Uttar Pradesh. Hospital management celebrated this record with a special program named "Ruk Jana Nahin", attended by over 400 treated patients. With this achievement, Apollomedics has become the first hospital in Lucknow and Eastern Uttar Pradesh to successfully perform more than 500 robotic joint replacement surgeries, setting a new benchmark in robotic joint replacement surgery and advanced orthopedic care in the region.

During the event, the hospital launched a brand new MISSO Robot. Apollomedics is now the first private hospital in the region to operate two dedicated robots for robotic knee replacement surgery in Lucknow. The facility houses three surgical robots in total, making it one of the leading centres for advanced robotic orthopedic surgery in Uttar Pradesh. The new MISSO system uses artificial intelligence and gives real-time surgical assistance. This technology allows doctors to perform precise adjustments based on individual knee conditions, improving outcomes in total knee replacement surgery Dr. Sanjai Srivastava, Chairman of Orthopaedics at Apollomedics and a leading expert in robotic knee replacement surgery in Lucknow, led these 500 surgeries. Addressing the gathering, he explained how robotic support makes a real difference for patients. The system offers sub-millimetre precision for implant placement. Doctors plan surgery beforehand using 3D imaging and CT-based bone mapping. Patients undergoing robotic knee replacement lose less blood, experience less pain, and leave the hospital sooner. Implants also sit in an optimal position and last longer, making robotic procedures increasingly preferred over conventional surgery.

"With advanced technology coming in, people prefer robotic knee replacements over conventional methods. It is not just the urban population. Patients from Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns, and even rural areas, are specifically asking for this. When we started four years ago, only one out of five people wanted a robotic procedure. Today, every second person walking into my OPD enquires about it and chooses only robotic surgery," said Dr Srivastava. "Our mission has always been to bring world-class technology to the doorstep of the people of Uttar Pradesh," said Dr. Mayank Somani, MD and CEO of Apollomedics. "Crossing the 500-surgery mark under the exceptional leadership of Dr. Sanjai Srivastava is a proud moment for our team. Adding a second MISSO robot brings our total to three, reaffirming our commitment to providing the most advanced and precise care in India. This milestone further establishes Apollomedics as a trusted destination for the robotic knee replacement in Uttar Pradesh and advanced joint replacement care. Events like 'Ruk Jana Nahin' remind us exactly why we do this: to see our patients walk, dance, and live without limits."

The "Ruk Jana Nahin" programme highlighted patient recovery and mobility after knee replacement surgery. One patient performed a live Kathak dance on stage. Chronic knee pain had previously forced her to stop her classical dance practice. Other patients shared stories about climbing stairs, walking in parks, and returning to daily life without pain after joint replacement surgery. A group of post-surgery patients also walked a ramp, demonstrating their renewed freedom of movement and improved quality of life. With this milestone, Apollomedics continues to set new benchmarks in robotic knee replacement surgery in Lucknow, emerging as a trusted name for patients searching for the best orthopedic hospital in Lucknow, best knee replacement surgeon in Lucknow, and robotic joint replacement surgery in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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